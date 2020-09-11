Coronavirus: New restrictions across Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the rise in coronavirus in Wales is a "complex picture", but the focus was on tightening restrictions across the country.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's Covid briefing, Mr Drakeford said the Wales-wide rate of new cases is very close to 20 per 100,000 people.

He said that this is the rate at which quarantine requirements are introduced for people returning to Wales from other parts of the world.

"It indicates that there is a serious risk of the virus spreading more widely once again," Mr Drakeford said.