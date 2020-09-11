Coronavirus: New restrictions across Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the rise in coronavirus in Wales \nis a "complex picture", but the focus was on tightening restrictions \nacross the country. Speaking at the Welsh Government's Covid briefing, Mr Drakeford\n said the Wales-wide rate of new cases is very close to 20 per 100,000 \npeople. He said that this is the rate at which quarantine requirements are \nintroduced for people returning to Wales from other parts \nof the world. "It indicates that there is a serious risk of the virus spreading more widely once again," Mr Drakeford said.
Covid risks 200 Bangor University jobs
Up to 200 jobs are at risk at one of Wales' oldest universities as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangor University, which has more than 2,000 staff, said a fall in the number of international students enrolling had forced it to make savings.
Politicians for the area said the potential job losses would be a "severe blow".
The university said it had tried to minimise the impact of Covid-19, and had started consulting on how the savings might best be achieved.
Are male voice choirs facing the final curtain?
Social distancing rules and fears about members' safety have left many male voice choirs in Wales facing an "existential threat", according to their representative body.
A symbol of Wales's cultural heritage, choirs epitomise its reputation as a land of song.
However the Welsh Association of Male Choirs (WAMC) fears some will never sing again.
Cancelled shows and tours have cost "thousands of pounds", while many choirs have been told they cannot use the community centres and village halls to practise.
How do I stop my glasses misting up?
From Monday, people in Wales will be required to wear face coverings in shops, already the rule in England and Scotland.
But if you wear glasses you'll know it can be tricky - with the mask causing your breath to mist up the lenses.
Here are some simple tips for stopping the steam.
Face masks in shops 'welcomed'
The Federation of Small Businesses hoped the new mask rules in Wales would "provide reassurance" to shoppers.
From Monday face coverings must be worn in shops and indoor public spaces.
Both the Federation and the shop workers' union USDAW urged customers to continue treating staff with respect.
Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: "The move to make wearing face coverings mandatory is further proof there will be no immediate return to normal shopping."
Neil Butler, of teachers union NASUWT, was concerned at the lack of protection in schools.
"The Welsh Government is positively saying no, we do not want face coverings in those particular environments," he said.
Mr Butler told BBC Radio Wales that teachers and school staff were effectively being "thrown under a bus".
England and Wales' contact-tracing app to launch
A new Covid-19 contact-tracing app will be launched across England and Wales on 24 September, the UK government has announced.
The app will let people scan barcode-like QR codes to register visits to hospitality venues and will implement Apple and Google's method of detecting other smartphones.
Businesses are being asked to display QR code posters to support the app.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the launch as "a defining moment".
"We need to use every tool at our disposal to control the spread of the virus including cutting-edge technology," he said.
Face masks to be worn in shops from Monday in Wales
People in Wales must wear face masks in shops and other indoor public spaces from Monday, the first minister has announced.
Mark Drakeford said the change came as 20 people in every 100,000 in Wales now had coronavirus.
Indoor meetings of more than six from an extended household will be illegal from Monday.
The rule will not apply to children under 11 and up to 30 people from different homes can still meet outside.
Mr Drakeford said the rate of 20 people in 100,000 was the "threshold we use for people to have to quarantine coming back into the UK".
He said if the figure fell, the advice on face masks could be looked at again.
