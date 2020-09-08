Coronavirus in Wales: Caerphilly lockdown

People are rushing to get tested for coronavirus after the announcement of Wales' first local lockdown, GPs have warned.

Caerphilly county borough is being placed in lockdown from 18:00 BST on Tuesday, following a spike in cases.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the queues at the pop-up test centre in Caerphilly town were "horrific", following the announcement.

Dr David Bailey, chairman of the BMA in Wales and a GP in Caerphilly, said people were being sent "across the UK" for tests.

One father, who lives in Caerphilly, told BBC Wales his partner was turned away after taking their two sons for testing on Tuesday morning.

"At 8am, there was a three hour queue, so she was told to go up to the new centre up in Penallta," he said.

“She made her way up there, and there were already hundreds of cars.

“She was waiting in the queue and she was told at that point that if she didn’t have ID for the children they couldn’t be tested – how are you going to have ID for children with you?”