Coronavirus in Wales: Caerphilly lockdown

People are rushing to get tested for coronavirus after the announcement of Wales' first local lockdown, GPs have warned. Caerphilly county borough is being placed in lockdown from 18:00 BST on Tuesday, following a spike in cases. The British Medical Association (BMA) said the queues at the pop-up test centre in Caerphilly town were "horrific", following the announcement. Dr David Bailey, chairman of the BMA in Wales and a GP in Caerphilly, said people were being sent "across the UK" for tests. One father, who lives in Caerphilly, told BBC Wales his partner was turned away after taking their two sons for testing on Tuesday morning. "At 8am, there was a three hour queue, so she was told to go up to the new centre up in Penallta," he said. “She made her way up there, and there were already hundreds\nof cars. “She was waiting in the queue and she was told at that point\nthat if she didn’t have ID for the children they couldn’t be tested – how are\nyou going to have ID for children with you?”
'Horrific queues' and people sent miles for tests, say GPs
Health minister to give briefing
The Welsh Government's weekly coronavirus briefing will be given today by Health Minister Vaughan Gething.
He is expected to outline more detail about the rules of the local lockdown in Caerphilly county borough he announced yesterday.
Questions have already been raised as to why schools and pubs are not being closed as part of the containment strategy.
We'll update you with the main points here - you can also watch proceedings live on BBC One Wales, on the BBC iPlayer, and via the Coronavirus Update video link at the top of this page from 12:30 BST.
Local lockdown frustrating for many, says police chief
Scaling back of freedoms will be "frustrating" for many people who have been abiding by the rules, the chief constable of Gwent Police has said.
From 18:00 BST no one will be allowed to enter or leave Caerphilly county borough without reasonable excuse, and people will not be allowed to meet loved ones indoors.
Gwent Police and Caerphilly council will be charged with making sure people do not break the rules.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly said she knew it was a "challenging time" for communities.
"Since the start of the pandemic we’ve all had to make significant changes to our way of life," she said.
“This will cause frustration for many, particularly those who are following the existing guidance closely, but we all now must do what we can to control the spread of this virus across Caerphilly."
She added: “Our officers will be out in the community, engaging and encouraging everyone to follow social distancing and the new restrictions coming into play."
What's the reaction in Caerphilly to local lockdown?
There's been a mixed reaction from people in Caerphilly to the news that the county borough will be placed under a local lockdown from Tuesday evening to combat a spike in coronavirus cases.
From 18:00 BST, restrictions on movement, who you can meet indoors and face masks will be put in place.
Two residents said they supported the decision, saying it was better to "err on the side of caution" while cases increase.
But one man said the changes were "complete garbage" and he would carry on as normal.
What are the rules in Caerphilly's local lockdown?
On Monday, it was announced Caerphilly would be the first county in Wales to undergo a local lockdown.
From 18:00 BST on Tuesday, rules will be tightened following a spike in coronavirus cases, with 98 people testing positive in the past week.
For the 181,000 people living there, it means a number of things will change for the foreseeable future.
More details are expected from the Welsh Government later, but here's a guide to what you can and can't do.
Today attention will focus on the local lockdown being imposed on Caerphilly county borough from 18:00 BST tonight.
This follows a spike in cases which gives the area the highest coronavirus rate in Wales and one of highest in the UK.