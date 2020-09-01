PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Education Minister Kirsty Williams says Qualifications Wales are in discussion with UK regulators about a change to next summer's exam timetable.

She said the WJEC had already told teachers about course adaptations to make assessments "more manageable."

She added that these changes "go further" than those made in England.

But she said any delay to next year's exams would have a "knock-on effect" on matters such as progression and results day.

Commenting on the independent review into awarding grades in the 2020 exam series that was announced last week, Ms Williams said lessons would be learned and recommendations given for 2021.

She said the issue needed "careful consideration" but key findings would be reported by October, with a final report and recommendations released in mid-December.

On going back to school, she added that children returning to school was "critical" for children's development and health and that "every precaution" has been taken to minimise risk and ensure health and safety.

Safety precautions schools will be employing include increased cleaning and reduced movement and contact between groups.

She also added that the Welsh Government was working with local authorities on the "cost implications" of increased use of face coverings - and said the government was "ready to make its contribution to this."