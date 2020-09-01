Education Minister Kirsty Williams says Qualifications Wales are
in discussion with UK regulators about a change to next summer's exam
timetable.
She said the WJEC had already told teachers about course adaptations to make assessments "more manageable."
She added that these changes "go further" than those made in England.
But she said any delay to next year's exams would have a "knock-on effect" on matters such as progression and results day.
Commenting on the independent review into awarding grades in the 2020
exam series that was announced last week, Ms Williams said lessons
would be learned and recommendations given for 2021.
She said the issue needed "careful consideration" but key findings would be reported by October, with a final report and recommendations released in mid-December.
On going back to school, she added that children returning to school
was "critical" for children's development and health and that "every
precaution" has been taken to minimise risk and ensure health and safety.
Safety precautions schools will be employing include increased cleaning and reduced movement and contact between groups.
She also added that the Welsh Government was working with local
authorities on the "cost implications" of increased use of face
coverings - and said the government was "ready to make its contribution
to this."
Jobs furlough scheme unwind gathers pace
Companies using the government's coronavirus furlough scheme are now having to contribute to workers' wages.
Since
March, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has paid 80% of the wages
of workers placed on leave, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.
But now that is going down to 70%, with the employer paying 10%.
From 1 September, the government will pay 70% of wages up to a cap of
£2,187.50 a month. Employers are already paying employees' pension
contributions and National Insurance, but will now have to pay 10% of
salaries as well.
In October, the government will pay 60% of wages
up to a cap of £1,875. The employers' share of the bill will then go up
to 20% of wages.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
School non-attendance fines 'will be reviewed'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Fines for parents not sending children back to school will be reviewed, the education minister has said.
This week, children will head back to the classroom across Wales following the summer break.
But with concerns about coronavirus, truancy fines will not be issued if pupils do not attend at the start of the school year.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said parents needed to be reassured, rather than being "threatened with fines".
Before the summer break, pupils were allowed back to the classroom for a number of hours for "check in, catch up and prepare" sessions.
Portugal return to quarantine list would cause 'chaos'
Holidaymakers will face "chaos and
hardship" if coronavirus quarantine measures are reintroduced for those
arriving to the UK from Portugal, a travel industry leader has warned.
Portugal has recorded 21.1 virus cases per 100,000 people in the past week.
The
UK considers imposing 14 days of isolation on travellers when a
country's infection rate exceeds 20 cases per 100,000, over seven days.
The boss of British Airways' parent firm said the numbers were "arbitrary".
Less
than two weeks ago, the popular holiday destination was added to the
list of countries exempt from UK rules requiring travellers to
quarantine, prompting a rise in internet searches for flights by British
holidaymakers.
But now the UK government is likely to be considering imposing quarantine rules again as case numbers in Portugal rise.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'I'm very, very concerned'
A travel writer has said he is "very, very concerned" over how passengers on a flight from a Greek island to Cardiff were alerted about coronavirus infection risks.
Travel journalist Simon Calder said airports in the UK should consider testing arrivals for Covid-19 to help track and trace those who have the illness.
Nearly 200 people are facing two weeks of self-isolation after 16
passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on the flight returning from
Zante.
Tui said safety was a priority and it was concerned by claims its staff was not enforcing rules.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon, we will be joining the Welsh Government's weekly coronavirus briefing at 12:30 BST. Education minister Kirsty Williams is taking the update.
It comes as:
Nearly 200 people on a flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff are told to self-isolate
At least 16 passengers on the TUI flight to Cardiff airport have tested positive for Covid-19
Schools and colleges are preparing to welcome back pupils and students in Wales this week
The Welsh Government says it is reviewing fines for parents who do not send their children back to classes
Live Reporting
George Herd and Steve Duffy
All times stated are UK
Exam changes 'could go further than England'
Education Minister Kirsty Williams says Qualifications Wales are in discussion with UK regulators about a change to next summer's exam timetable.
She said the WJEC had already told teachers about course adaptations to make assessments "more manageable."
She added that these changes "go further" than those made in England.
But she said any delay to next year's exams would have a "knock-on effect" on matters such as progression and results day.
Commenting on the independent review into awarding grades in the 2020 exam series that was announced last week, Ms Williams said lessons would be learned and recommendations given for 2021.
She said the issue needed "careful consideration" but key findings would be reported by October, with a final report and recommendations released in mid-December.
On going back to school, she added that children returning to school was "critical" for children's development and health and that "every precaution" has been taken to minimise risk and ensure health and safety.
Safety precautions schools will be employing include increased cleaning and reduced movement and contact between groups.
She also added that the Welsh Government was working with local authorities on the "cost implications" of increased use of face coverings - and said the government was "ready to make its contribution to this."
Jobs furlough scheme unwind gathers pace
Companies using the government's coronavirus furlough scheme are now having to contribute to workers' wages.
Since March, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has paid 80% of the wages of workers placed on leave, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.
But now that is going down to 70%, with the employer paying 10%.
The scheme is due to finish at the end of October and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has repeatedly ruled out an extension to it.
From 1 September, the government will pay 70% of wages up to a cap of £2,187.50 a month. Employers are already paying employees' pension contributions and National Insurance, but will now have to pay 10% of salaries as well.
In October, the government will pay 60% of wages up to a cap of £1,875. The employers' share of the bill will then go up to 20% of wages.
School non-attendance fines 'will be reviewed'
Fines for parents not sending children back to school will be reviewed, the education minister has said.
This week, children will head back to the classroom across Wales following the summer break.
But with concerns about coronavirus, truancy fines will not be issued if pupils do not attend at the start of the school year.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said parents needed to be reassured, rather than being "threatened with fines".
Before the summer break, pupils were allowed back to the classroom for a number of hours for "check in, catch up and prepare" sessions.
But Welsh government figures showed almost 40% of pupils invited to attend did not go.
Portugal return to quarantine list would cause 'chaos'
Holidaymakers will face "chaos and hardship" if coronavirus quarantine measures are reintroduced for those arriving to the UK from Portugal, a travel industry leader has warned.
Portugal has recorded 21.1 virus cases per 100,000 people in the past week.
The UK considers imposing 14 days of isolation on travellers when a country's infection rate exceeds 20 cases per 100,000, over seven days.
The boss of British Airways' parent firm said the numbers were "arbitrary".
Less than two weeks ago, the popular holiday destination was added to the list of countries exempt from UK rules requiring travellers to quarantine, prompting a rise in internet searches for flights by British holidaymakers.
But now the UK government is likely to be considering imposing quarantine rules again as case numbers in Portugal rise.
'I'm very, very concerned'
A travel writer has said he is "very, very concerned" over how passengers on a flight from a Greek island to Cardiff were alerted about coronavirus infection risks.
Travel journalist Simon Calder said airports in the UK should consider testing arrivals for Covid-19 to help track and trace those who have the illness.
Nearly 200 people are facing two weeks of self-isolation after 16 passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on the flight returning from Zante.
Tui said safety was a priority and it was concerned by claims its staff was not enforcing rules.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon, we will be joining the Welsh Government's weekly coronavirus briefing at 12:30 BST. Education minister Kirsty Williams is taking the update.
It comes as: