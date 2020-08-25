Vaughan Gething has said there is "no need" for coronavirus test kits to be provided for schools.

When asked whether schools and families with children going back to school needed to be given test kits he said testing was "available on demand for members of the public".

He added he didn't see a need for a "special testing programme around schools because of that wider availability".

But he said the evidence was "always under review".

Mr Gething added that Wales had a "very low prevalence of coronavirus" but if there was a "real reason" to provide bespoke testing for schools then he would.