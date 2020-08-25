Vaughan Gething has said there is "no need" for coronavirus test kits to be provided for schools.
When asked whether schools and families with children going back to school needed to be given test kits he said testing was "available on demand for members of the public".
He added he didn't see a need for a "special testing programme around schools because of that wider availability".
But he said the evidence was "always under review".
Mr Gething added that Wales had a "very low prevalence of coronavirus" but if there was a "real reason" to provide bespoke testing for schools then he would.
Choice on masks for schools 'sooner rather than later'
Vaughan Gething said that if there was a decision to change advice on whether secondary school pupils in Wales should wear face coverings he recognised "that we need to make those choices sooner rather than later".
The health minister said he wanted ministers to be in a position where, if there were changes to guidance to be issued, "that we're able to do so by the end of tomorrow, so we're not looking to make a decision late in the week, when there's a bank holiday weekend".
Scottish secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses from next Monday.
But the decision for Wales is not expected before the end of Wednesday.
'No shortage of home testing kits'
There's been no shortage of home testing kits in Wales, the health minister has confirmed.
It follows reports that England and Scotland had appeared to have run out of the kits on Monday.
Vaughan Gething told the weekly news briefing that he's had reassurance from the UK government that Wales hasn't been affected.
"There is a challenge because that's a programme that's run the UK government's programme but it hasn't affected us here in Wales" he said.
He added: "That is a matter that regularly gets taken up between our officials but I've had some reassurance that hasn't happened as indeed with the previous issue of some care home testing issues as well."
'No need to close pubs' for schools to open
The Welsh health minister has said there "isn't a need" to close pubs and restaurants for schools to open in Wales.
Vaughan Gething said he wouldn't want to say "we will definitely not take a certain course of action".
But he added "at this point in time" there was not a need to close these businesses after a rise in coronavirus cases in Cardiff.
He also said the Welsh Government "won't close schools if other areas are driving rates of coronavirus".
Mr Gething said people "should keep on drinking with friends in their extended household groups" and businesses should be "responsible" in providing safe measures for their staff and customers.
But he said he wanted people to "enjoy themselves within the rules".
'Urgency' on top-up sick pay for carers
Vaughan Gething said wage top-ups for care workers who self-isolate would be organised
“as soon as possible”.
Speaking at the weekly coronavirus news briefing, the health minister said he wanted the situation resolved “in weeks not months” but it wasn’t possible to give a definitive answer on Tuesday because the details needed to be clarified with employers.
“We are coming up to the autumn period where more of us will have coronavirus-like symptoms.
"There will be people out of the workplace, self-isolating and doing the right thing and we know this is a risk.
“Financial support is a real issue, especially in the residential care sector where people are working with vulnerable people.
“So as soon as possible I’m looking at injecting some urgency into getting an agreement.”
Fresh advice on masks in school 'coming today'
The Welsh Government will get fresh expert advice later today on whether secondary school pupils should wear masks, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
Scotland has already changed its guidance, and Plaid Cymru has called on the Welsh Government not to “drag its feet” after the WHO suggested those over 12 should wear masks in the same settings as adults.
Mr Gething said: “Our Technical Advisory Cell are revisiting the evidence and will provide us with further advice later today.
“In doing so it’s important that we take decisions that are proportionate, that are owned and appropriate to their settings and local populations.
"Our background rate is currently low, so we must then consider the balance of harms, especially for children and young people with additional needs.”
Rates of the virus are currently lower than when children returned to school for a three-week period in July, he added.
What are the current Covid-19 stats in Wales?
Vaughan Gething said as of Monday, a total of 2,557 people in Wales had died from coronavirus.
He also outlined:
There were 19 new cases on Monday, bringing the total of positive cases to 17,746.
Four people are in critical care beds in hospital because of coronavirus and a further 48 were in acute beds in hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The health minister said deaths from coronavirus had fallen substantially.
Care workers 'should get sick pay topped up'
Care
workers who have to self-isolate due to Covid-19 should get their sick pay
topped-up to ensure they’re not worse off, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
Many
are low paid and receive only statutory sick pay if they have to self-isolate
or take sick leave due to the virus.
Mr
Gething said he was discussing with unions and the local councils – who employ
many social care staff – to see how the problem could be resolved.
“This
drop in income for doing the right thing is not only unfair, but is also
increasing the risk of spreading the virus,” he said.
“It
is forcing some to have to choose between self-isolating and paying the bills.”
He
said an announcement would be made “soon”, adding that “my expectation is that
we will top-up the wages of those taking time off because of coronavirus to
100% of their normal wages.”
There
are some 64,000 people working in social care in Wales.
The
Welsh Government announced in May a separate cash bonus of £500 for these
workers, but there was criticism when it emerged that the payment was subject
to income tax.
Masks for school children considered
The health minister is also considering whether or not to introduce masks for children in schools and on school transport.
Scotland has announced from 31 August secondary school children will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses.
Vaughan Gething said the World Health Organisation guidance was "not that definitive" but "through a range of criteria" to consider.
"I've met with officials yesterday, and our scientific technical advisor will have his meeting today, to consider the revised position set out by the World Health Organisation and the evidence we have, and they have also sought information from colleagues in Scotland," he said.
No more stag and hen dos?
Health Minister Vaughan Gething suggested earlier on Tuesday stag and hen dos should be "things of the past still" following a rise in cases in Cardiff.
Mr Gething blamed the "spike" in the capital on "indoor contact rather than outdoor contact".
He warned against pub crawls, and against ignoring health advice on socialising.
He said: "Traditional stag and hen parties, for example, should be things of the past still, because that's lots of people mixing, going out together."
