Coronavirus in Wales: Lockdown easing update

Wales' first minister has confirmed the next stage in easing coronavirus restrictions.

Mark Drakeford said from tomorrow the number of households who can come together to form a single extended household will double from two to four, as previously indicated.

Also from tomorrow, weddings and funerals will be able to include a meal for up to 30 people, in suitably socially-distant settings.

From 29 August, care homes will be allowed to organise visits indoors for the first time in many months.

He added that casinos will be able to reopen as well on 29 August.

On the matter of trialling three small-scale outdoor events, the first minister said: "If these pilots are successful, and provided the state of coronavirus allows, our intention is to extend the range of such small-scale outdoor events in the next regulations round."