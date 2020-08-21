Coronavirus in Wales: Lockdown easing update

Bigger extended households, weddings and funerals from tomorrow
Wales' first minister has confirmed the next stage in easing coronavirus restrictions.
Mark Drakeford said from tomorrow the number of households who can come together to form a single extended household will double from two to four, as previously indicated.
Also from tomorrow, weddings and funerals will be able to include a meal for up to 30 people, in suitably socially-distant settings.
From 29 August, care homes will be allowed to organise visits indoors for the first time in many months.
He added that casinos will be able to reopen as well on 29 August.
On the matter of trialling three small-scale outdoor events, the first minister said: "If these pilots are successful, and provided the state of coronavirus allows, our intention is to extend the range of such small-scale outdoor events in the next regulations round."
Wales is not immune, first minister warns
A minority of people and businesses in Wales continue to act as though coronavirus does not apply to them, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
"We in Wales are not immune from the challenges being faced elsewhere," he said.
"That is especially the case when we see here, too, that a minority of people and businesses continue to act as though coronavirus regulations do not apply to them.
"Their actions pose a threat to themselves and to others.
"More can, and will, be done in Wales to engage, educate and if necessary enforce the rules which keep us all safe," he added.
Local peaks under control, first minister says
Wales continues to see "local peaks" of coronavirus, but these outbreaks have either been successfully ended or are under effective control, First Minister Mark Drakeford told today's briefing.
He said this enables the Welsh Government to make further positive adjustments to coronavirus restrictions in Wales.
But he warned: "I must, however, strike a note of caution: while our present position is strong, the position in other parts of the United Kingdom, and across the world, is becoming more challenging, with further quarantine arrangements reimposed from 4am tomorrow on visitors returning to Wales from Austria, Croatia, and Trinidad and Tobago."
Mr Drakeford said elsewhere in the UK, local restrictions have been extended in the north of England, as daily new infections rates rise above 1,000 a day in England.
Northern Ireland has seen a tenfold increase in new cases each day, with restrictions imposed again there yesterday, he added.
Scotland recorded 77 new cases yesterday, the highest number for nearly three months, Mr Drakeford told the briefing.
Wales only UK region with falling Covid-19 rates, says first minister
Wales is the only part of the UK where the daily rate of new coronavirus infections is falling, the first minister says.
Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus press briefing, Mark Drakeford said the positivity rate - the percentage of tests which are returned as positive - is very low.
"In the past seven days, over 40,300 tests had been carried out in Wales, and 141 of them were positive," he said.
"That is a positivity rate of 0.3%."
On five of the last seven days, no deaths from the virus had been reported, he added.
Three staff test positive at Wrexham pub
Three staff have tested positive for coronavirus at a Wetherspoon pub on a high street in a Welsh town.
Staff from the North and South Wales Bank in Wrexham had tested positive, said Eddie Gershon from JD Wetherspoon.
He said a number of other staff who work at the pub - a former bank - are now self-isolating.
Mr Gershon added the pub had spoken to Public Health Wales and did not need to take any further action.
Covid-19 not in top 10 causes of death in July, says ONS
Coronavirus was not one of the leading causes of death in Wales in July, says the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The latest monthly mortality analysis for Wales and England in July, published today, says 2.7% of the 2,548 deaths registered in Wales involved Covid-19 (70 deaths), compared to 3.5% in England.
In Wales, from January to July, Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in 10.8% of all 2,274 deaths in Wales. In England it was 13.7%.
Sun, sea and sanitiser: What your holiday will be like
As people in the UK get the green light to go abroad again, here's a look at what's in store for travellers.
BreakingSmall outdoor arts and sports events to be trialled
Plans for three small-scale outdoor arts and sports events in Wales, with up to 100 people, as a trial have been announced by the first minister.
Mark Drakeford said outdoor performances proposed by Theatr Clwyd would be allowed to take place from 27 August.
A Welsh Triathlon "Return to Racing" competition at Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire, without spectators has been given the go-ahead.
A car rally at Trac Mon racing circuit in Anglesey has also been allowed.
The Welsh Government says the events will be subject to strict risk assessments.
First minister gives three-week update
First Minister Mark Drakeford is about to give the Welsh Government's Friday lunchtime briefing which follows each three-weekly review of lockdown restrictions.
He has already indicated that indoor visits to care homes can resume, casinos can reopen, and the staging of some trial outdoor events with up to 100 people present.
We'll update you with the main points here - you can also watch proceedings live on BBC One Wales and via the BBC iPlayer.
Leisure centres 'could close' without funding
Some public pools and sports centres could be at risk of closing without more government money, according to a group representing leisure trusts.
Community Leisure UK said 15 cultural and leisure facilities were at risk.
Leisure trusts - usually not-for-profit bodies - run services in 11 out of Wales' 22 council areas.
The Welsh Government said it had given extra money but the Welsh Local Government Association said long-term funding was needed.
UK tourists face new quarantine deadline race
British holidaymakers who wish to avoid 14 days' quarantine face a race to get back to the UK before new coronavirus travel rules kick in.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday that those arriving in the UK from Croatia, Austria, and Trinidad and Tobago will need to self-isolate.
It is thought around 20,000 British tourists are currently in Croatia.
The changes apply to anyone arriving after 04:00 BST on Saturday.
However, UK tourists returning from Portugal will no longer need to self-isolate after the country was added to the UK's list of travel corridors.
Indoor care home visits allowed from 29 August
Indoor visits to care homes will be able to resume in Wales from 29 August, the first minister has announced ahead of today's briefing.
There will be "strict" rules for the visits which will be set out in guidance, Mark Drakeford said.
Casinos will be allowed to reopen on the same date, with both moves subject to coronavirus remaining under control.
He also revealed plans to allow an outdoor arts event in north Wales and a "couple of sporting events" in the north and south with up to 100 people.
