GCSE results day in Wales

Ioan, 16, a pupil at Ysgol Y Moelwyn in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, said: "After what's gone on with A-levels, hearing that they've changed it for GCSEs, it's boosted morale for everyone.

"We had our reports a few weeks before lockdown and that's given us rough estimates of where we'll stand. I know what's on my report card - I was told As and double As and A*s in science.

"It was a weird feeling knowing I'd be in the first year not to have to sit GCSEs, with all the preparation we've done in class, but not to have to put in that studying [for exams].

"One side of me says we've not had stress but the other side says it's a cheap way [of getting qualifications].

"We can't actually say we did it, even though I know I've put in 100% and done the work."