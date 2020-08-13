But Qualifications Wales found if it had gone along with the estimates for this summer then more than 40% would have been A and A* grades.
Once ministers in England and Scotland had stepped in to overrule the usual exam moderation practices, it was inevitable Wales would have to follow suit.
Why were things changed at the last minute?
Yesterday evening the Welsh government stepped in and made a last-minute change to how results will be calculated.
Students have been guaranteed they will not get a lower grade than what they achieved in their AS results.
The intervention came after changes in Scotland and England after concerns about standardisation systems.
Why did it have to be changed?
With exams cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, results were based on estimated grades.
But many were lowered in Wales, after the qualifications watchdog found that the estimated grades by teachers had been "too generous" in Wales.
If you look at the past 10 years, usually about a quarter of grades are at the top - last year it was about 27%, when record numbers of pupils got A and A*s.
But Qualifications Wales found if it had gone along with the estimates for this summer then more than 40% would have been A and A* grades.
Once ministers in England and Scotland had stepped in to overrule the usual exam moderation practices, it was inevitable Wales would have to follow suit.
Thousands waiting for A-level results
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of an important day for students in Wales.
It's that time of year again: A-level exam results day.
But today, for thousands of students, receiving their final grades will be an experience unlike any year before.
This year exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with grades calculated using teachers' estimates, but some results were lowered after being deemed to "generous" under a standardisation process.
But after an outcry in Scotland, the system for how students' grades here was changed yesterday, just hours before they got their results.
Welsh pupils have now been given a reassurance from the Welsh government that their grades will not be lower than their AS results.
But students are being told to check their results, following the last-minute change.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she had to make sure those changes did not disadvantage Welsh students and so gave a guarantee that a final A-level grade cannot be lower than a pupil's AS grade
"This will mean - and I have received assurances from Ucas and universities - that students can speak with confidence to their prospective universities regarding their A-level grades," Ms Williams added.