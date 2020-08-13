Yesterday evening the Welsh government stepped in and made a last-minute change to how results will be calculated.

Students have been guaranteed they will not get a lower grade than what they achieved in their AS results.

The intervention came after changes in Scotland and England after concerns about standardisation systems.

Why did it have to be changed?

With exams cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, results were based on estimated grades.

But many were lowered in Wales, after the qualifications watchdog found that the estimated grades by teachers had been "too generous" in Wales.

If you look at the past 10 years, usually about a quarter of grades are at the top - last year it was about 27%, when record numbers of pupils got A and A*s.

But Qualifications Wales found if it had gone along with the estimates for this summer then more than 40% would have been A and A* grades.

Once ministers in England and Scotland had stepped in to overrule the usual exam moderation practices, it was inevitable Wales would have to follow suit.