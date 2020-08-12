The last minute change to the marking system in Wales was "inevitable", an education expert has said.
Tomorrow, students in Wales should not get A-level results lower than what they achieved in the same subject in their AS-level exams.
It comes after an order from the Welsh government, less than 24 hours before students get their final grades.
Gareth Evans, director of education policy at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said it was "inevitable" the education minister "would have to intervene" following adjustments to grades in Scotland and England.
"It will be interesting to see what difference the AS adjustment will actually make to learners," he said.
"While it will doubtless be of some comfort to those who performed well at the halfway stage of their A-levels, it will be of scant consolation to those pinning their hopes on boosting scores at the end of the course.
"Issues with the artificial moderation of grades allocated by teachers remains. The right of pupils to challenge their grades as appropriate, is absolutely essential."
'I was concerned the results would be less credible'
Before the pandemic, brother and sister Imogen and Scott Gilmour, from Powys, were preparing to sit their exams.
Scott, 18, was apprehensive after hearing there would be no exams and said he was initially concerned the results would be "less credible".
He's hoping to study law and both he and Imogen, from Meifod, will receive their results via email rather than visiting their school.
"Obviously I hope I do well, but I don't feel it's the end of the world if I don't get exactly what I need," he said.
"I'm not worried I'm going to do terribly but I have thought about the possibility of me not doing as well as I need to to get to university because both of my university choices are quite high requirements."
Imogen intends to stay on to study biology, chemistry, physics and maths at sixth form.
She says: "I'm feeling OK about the whole thing and I'm quite excited that it's getting emailed to us at a specific time.
"It will just be nice to be able to sit there with your family and wait for it."
'No-one wants to do exams'
"I'm quite relaxed about it, I've never been one to worry about exams," says 17-year-old Begw Rowlands, one of thousands of young people waiting for A-level results.
But after exams were cancelled, she says students "haven't been able to do an exam and feel 'that went well' or 'that didn't go as well'."
Begw, from Vale of Glamorgan, always intended taking a year out before applying for drama school.
A Careers Wales survey found 38% of A-level pupils said the pandemic had affected their future plans.
Begw, who studied A-level drama and Welsh, BTEC music and the Welsh baccalaureate, said she was pleased at first when exams were cancelled.
"I was quite chuffed to begin with actually, because no one wants to do exams.
"But, obviously, Year 13 is the pinnacle of your school experience and you kind of want to prove yourself."
'Try not to worry about results'
Ahead of the publication of tomorrow's results, students are being told to "talk to people" if their results are not what they expected.
"It's natural for young people to be worried about their exam results," Stephen Williams from Careers Wales says.
"If they're not what they were expecting, just take a step back. Try not to get too emotional and try to think about things logically, talk things through with people that are important to them and make contact with us.
"We will help them put things into perspective and start looking at how we get to where you wanted to get to."
Why are exam results being changed last-minute?
Exams were cancelled due to coronavirus, with results being based on how teachers predicted a student would have performed, and a formula then applied by the exam board.
Only yesterday, the Welsh government insisted a mass upgrading of A-level results would not be needed in Wales, despite changes in Scotland following outcry from pupils.
In Scotland, about 75,000 pupils are having their results upgraded, after concerns the moderation system unfairly penalised pupils at schools which had historically not performed as well.
And today in England, the UK government announced schools would be able to appeal for an upgrade if their students' A-level and GCSE results were lower than mock exams.
Students 'should check' to see if grade is right
Students are being urged to check their A-level results are not too low.
With the changes to the system being issued less than 24 hours before pupils get their results, Qualifications Wales says the "initial release of results" have already gone to schools and colleges.
The change, from the Welsh government, means no student should get a grade which is lower than what they achieved in their AS for the same subject.
"Therefore, learners receiving their A-level grades tomorrow
should look at the grade awarded to see if it is the same, higher or lower than
their AS-level grade in that subject," the exam watchdog said.
"If
the grade is the same or higher, then no action is required.
If,
however, the grade is lower it will be replaced with the same grade as that
received for the AS-level - revised grades will be issued by WJEC as soon as
possible.
"If necessary, learners wishing to progress to Higher Education should
contact their prospective university to advise them of the change."
Exam result appeals will be free, minister says
Any pupil wanting to appeal their A-level results tomorrow will be able to do so for free, Ms Williams says.
She says this will "ensure there is no financial barrier to ensure learners feel their exam grades are fair".
Revised grades will 'be automatically reissued'
Any student who gets a grade lower than their AS-level result will get a "revised grade automatically issued", the education minister says.
Ms Williams announced changes to the exam results system just a day before pupils get their A-level results.
She said: "If a student receives a final grade tomorrow that is below that of their previous AS grade, then a revised grade will be issued automatically by WJEC.
"This will mean – and I have received assurances from UCAS and universities – that students can speak with confidence to their prospective universities regarding their A-level grades."
A-level grades 'will not be lower' than AS grade
Pupils receiving their A-level results in Wales tomorrow will not get lower grades than their AS-level results, the Welsh government has announced.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said changes to systems in England must not "disadvantage Welsh students".
"I am giving a guarantee that a learner’s final A-level grade cannot be lower than their AS grade," she said.
