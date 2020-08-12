The last minute change to the marking system in Wales was "inevitable", an education expert has said.

Tomorrow, students in Wales should not get A-level results lower than what they achieved in the same subject in their AS-level exams.

It comes after an order from the Welsh government, less than 24 hours before students get their final grades.

Gareth Evans, director of education policy at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said it was "inevitable" the education minister "would have to intervene" following adjustments to grades in Scotland and England.

"It will be interesting to see what difference the AS adjustment will actually make to learners," he said.

"While it will doubtless be of some comfort to those who performed well at the halfway stage of their A-levels, it will be of scant consolation to those pinning their hopes on boosting scores at the end of the course.

"Issues with the artificial moderation of grades allocated by teachers remains. The right of pupils to challenge their grades as appropriate, is absolutely essential."