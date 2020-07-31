Betsi Cadwaladr health board Copyright: Betsi Cadwaladr health board About 400 people were testing on the first day in mobile units in Wrexham Image caption: About 400 people were testing on the first day in mobile units in Wrexham

A spike in coronavirus cases in a Welsh county is being monitored "very carefully" but a local lockdown is not yet being considered, Wales' chief medical officer has said.

Frank Atherton said transmission in Wrexham appeared to be stable and any lockdown would be a "last step".

Wrexham Maelor Hospital is now dealing with 63 cases.

The majority of those confirmed over the past few days have been caught in the community, according to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

There have been 54 cases in the last week in Wrexham - 40% of all positive tests in Wales.

The case rate of 39.7 per 100,000 people is one of only two Welsh local council areas which has a rise in double figures, according to PHW.

Apart from Oldham - which has imposed local lockdown measures - Wrexham has also seen one of the biggest increases across local council areas across Wales and England.

About 400 people in Wrexham were tested for Covid-19 on the first day of two mobile testing centres operating on Wednesday.

Both deaths reported by Public Health Wales on Thursday were in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area, which includes Wrexham.