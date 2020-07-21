An extra 5,000 hospital beds will be needed on top of normal NHS capacity in Wales to deal with a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the health minister has said.
Live Reporting
Rachel Flint and Andy Roberts
All times stated are UK
'5,000 extra beds needed' if second wave hits
An extra 5,000 hospital beds will be needed on top of normal NHS capacity in Wales to deal with a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the health minister has said.
But Vaughan Gething added that a decision on the future of the 17 field hospitals in Wales has yet to be made.
He told the Welsh Government press conference that the need for 5,000 extra beds was "not the reasonable worst case scenario, it's a like a more likely scenario".
The health minister also suggested health boards will have to share facilities in future.
He said: "We know that some field hospitals have already been decommissioned for example, the Welsh Rugby Union barn that Cwm Taf Morganwg University Health Board created, that's been decommissioned.
"So we'll have more detail what that exactly means because we're working through with our whole system planning for the autumn and the winter."
Wales field hospitals 'on standby' for winter pressures
Wales' field hospitals built to deal with coronavirus cases are "on standby" to help the NHS deal with winter pressures, the health minister has said.
Buildings, including sports stadiums and theatres, were rapidly turned into 17 hospitals at the peak of the crisis.
But only the Dragon's Heart Hospital in Cardiff has received any patients.
Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus press briefing,Vaughan Gething said the venues would be used to help hospitals deal with increased demand faced during the winter months.
"It also means making full use of the new technology we have introduced recently and, in some cases, using services in a different way to make sure we get the right care, in the right place at the right time," he said.
The minister added that the NHS was also focusing on flu planning.
"Looking closely at how the winter flu vaccination can be delivered to take account of the needs of vulnerable people and children and at whether we need an expanded flu vaccination programme this winter," he said.
'Well deserved' pay rise for doctors and dentists
Doctors and dentists will get a "well-deserved' 2.8% pay increase in Wales, the health minister has said.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething confirmed the NHS workers, including GPs and consultants, would get the above-inflation rise.
It follows a decision to do the same in England.
The doctors union BMA Cymru said that the recommendations could have gone further to address "many years of below inflation rises".
The Welsh Government said the increase is in line with the recommendations of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB).
Mr Gething said: "This increase is well-deserved recognition for our hardworking doctors and dentists, and their contribution to the NHS in Wales.
"The Welsh Government is committed to supporting our NHS workforce, who have once again proved their dedication and commitment by delivering excellent healthcare in very difficult circumstances recently."
Other public sector workers, including police, will also get salary increases under UK government announced pay rises.
Another fall in deaths in Wales
The number of registered deaths involving coronavirus in Wales has dropped to 22 in the week ending 10 July.
This compares to 35 the previous week,according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
More than half of local council areas (12) saw no deaths from coronavirus.
The number of so-called "excess deaths" is also six below the five-year average.
This is seen as a key indicator as it compares death numbers with what we might expect to see at this time of year.
Health minister to give update on pandemic response
Good afternoon and welcome to over live coverage of the Welsh Government's briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething is due to give an update at 12:30 BST.
You can follow the briefing live here, or watch it at the top of this feed.
It comes as the Welsh Government announced doctors and dentists will receive a 2.8% pay increase.
It follows a decision to do the same in England, and above inflation increases elsewhere in the public sector.