An extra 5,000 hospital beds will be needed on top of normal NHS capacity in Wales to deal with a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the health minister has said.

But Vaughan Gething added that a decision on the future of the 17 field hospitals in Wales has yet to be made.

He told the Welsh Government press conference that the need for 5,000 extra beds was "not the reasonable worst case scenario, it's a like a more likely scenario".

The health minister also suggested health boards will have to share facilities in future.

He said: "We know that some field hospitals have already been decommissioned for example, the Welsh Rugby Union barn that Cwm Taf Morganwg University Health Board created, that's been decommissioned.

"So we'll have more detail what that exactly means because we're working through with our whole system planning for the autumn and the winter."