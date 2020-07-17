Coronavirus in Wales: Playgrounds and funfairs can reopen

In his final daily briefing, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has thanked people across public services, the NHS, the voluntary sector, businesses and society as a whole for their efforts over "these very difficult months".

"A great many sad things have happened here in Wales since March," he said.

"Livelihoods and businesses have been lost; children's education has been affected; families have been unable to see loved ones and more than 2,400 people have died from coronavirus here in Wales alone, according to ONS figures.

"For their families this crisis is certainly not over.

"But, because of all efforts we have made together; because we have followed the 'stay at home' rules, the 'stay local' rules, those the worst fears have been averted."

But Mr Drakeford emphasised that "it is not over".

"Coronavirus is still here in Wales - and in the absence of a vaccine, it could be with us for some time yet to come," he said.

"We will spend the summer planning for the rest of this year."

From next week, the daily 12:30 news conferences will mostly take place once a week on Tuesdays.