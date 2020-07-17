Coronavirus in Wales: Playgrounds and funfairs can reopen

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed a £59m arts relief package for Wales has been received from the UK government.
He said the plans being drawn up with the Arts Council for Wales and others on how to spend it were “drawing to a conclusion.”
An announcement will be made at the start of next week that will include details on the allocations of the first tranche of funding.
He said: “We are trying to do it in the way we have gone about things throughout the crisis, to make the plan first and then make the announcement, and we’re very close to being able to do that.”
First minister thanks health service
In his final daily briefing, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has thanked people across public
services, the NHS, the voluntary sector, businesses and society as a
whole for their efforts over "these very difficult months".
"A great many sad things
have happened here in Wales since March," he said.
"Livelihoods and businesses
have been lost; children's education has been affected; families have been
unable to see loved ones and more than 2,400 people have died from coronavirus
here in Wales alone, according to ONS figures.
"For their families this crisis
is certainly not over.
"But, because of all
efforts we have made together; because we have followed the 'stay at home' rules, the 'stay local' rules, those the worst fears have been averted."
But Mr Drakeford emphasised that "it
is not over".
"Coronavirus is still here
in Wales - and in the absence of a vaccine, it could be with us for some time
yet to come," he said.
"We will spend the summer
planning for the rest of this year."
From next week, the daily 12:30 news conferences will
mostly take place once a week on Tuesdays.
Live Reporting
Nicola Bryan and Andy Roberts
All times stated are UK
£59m arts relief package confirmed
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed a £59m arts relief package for Wales has been received from the UK government.
He said the plans being drawn up with the Arts Council for Wales and others on how to spend it were “drawing to a conclusion.”
An announcement will be made at the start of next week that will include details on the allocations of the first tranche of funding.
He said: “We are trying to do it in the way we have gone about things throughout the crisis, to make the plan first and then make the announcement, and we’re very close to being able to do that.”
First minister thanks health service
In his final daily briefing, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has thanked people across public services, the NHS, the voluntary sector, businesses and society as a whole for their efforts over "these very difficult months".
"A great many sad things have happened here in Wales since March," he said.
"Livelihoods and businesses have been lost; children's education has been affected; families have been unable to see loved ones and more than 2,400 people have died from coronavirus here in Wales alone, according to ONS figures.
"For their families this crisis is certainly not over.
"But, because of all efforts we have made together; because we have followed the 'stay at home' rules, the 'stay local' rules, those the worst fears have been averted."
But Mr Drakeford emphasised that "it is not over".
"Coronavirus is still here in Wales - and in the absence of a vaccine, it could be with us for some time yet to come," he said.
"We will spend the summer planning for the rest of this year."
From next week, the daily 12:30 news conferences will mostly take place once a week on Tuesdays.
Sheep wool 'barely worth selling any more'
"I started my company because my dad received approximately 3p per fleece for his Hebridean wool and I thought, 'We must be able to do better than that,'" says shepherd's daughter Rachel Atkinson.
Rachel manufactures woollen products, but her firm is struggling.
Wool's popularity has been in decline since the 1950s - and this year, coronavirus has added problems that businesses can ill afford.
The global wool market closed in February. This has led to vast volumes of wool lying unsold in depots and has pushed prices down.
BreakingPlaygrounds, funfairs and community centres to reopen
Playgrounds, funfairs, community centres and outdoor gyms in Wales will be allowed to reopen on Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.
He said: "From Monday, playgrounds and outdoor gyms will be able to reopen.
"Community centres will be able to increase their activity, helping local authorities provide summer holiday play schemes and childcare.
"Funfairs will also be able to reopen as they have had time to consider how they can put appropriate measures in place before customers return."
But Mr Drakeford said coronavirus had not "gone away".
"We could find our hard work quickly undone unless we all go on playing our part, every day, and in every way we can, to keep Wales safe," he said.
The Welsh Government has already set out plans for campsites and other accommodation with shared facilities to reopen from 25 July.
Close contact services, such as beauty salons, tattoo shops and nail parlours, are due to restart on 27 July.
The viewing of occupied homes for rent or sale will be allowed and cinemas, museums and galleries can also reopen on 27 July.
Pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars are due to resume business indoors in Wales from 3 August.
Lockdown latest from first minister shortly
First Minister Mark Drakeford will give the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus briefing at 12:30 BST.
We'll give you the main updates here - you can also watch the proceedings on BBC One Wales, via the BBC iPlayer and via the Coronavirus Daily Update video link above.
Creative industries 'face thousands of job losses'
Thousands of jobs could be at risk in Wales' creative industries because freelancers cannot access UK government cash, a Senedd inquiry has been told.
The Creative Industries Federation said 16,000 positions in Wales are at risk.
The Senedd's culture, Welsh language and communications committee welcomed a £59m package for Wales from UK government support for the industry which has been hit hard by the lockdown.
But it warned the cash would be spread thinly, and urged the Welsh Government to clarify funding priorities.
The committee wants to know how cash will be used to ensure no organisations are forced to close or make employees redundant.
First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC Radio Wales: "We are close to agreeing a first tranche of funding with the arts councils and other bodies in Wales.
"I hope to be able to be in a position to say something definite on that very shortly."
Plan for 'significant normality' by Christmas - PM
Boris Johnson has announced some further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in England.
The prime minister said people may use public transport for journeys immediately, while advice for employers will change from 1 August.
Mr Johnson said employers in England would have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces if it was safe to do so.
The PM added he was "hoping for the best and planning for the worst".
Mr Johnson said during a news conference at Downing Street he hoped the country would return to "significant" normality by Christmas this year.
But he said the plan "remains conditional" on the UK pulling together to win its "long fight" against Covid-19.
Families reunite as care homes reopen
Care home residents in Carmarthenshire have been meeting family face-to-face for the first time since lockdown began.
Managers have been calling residents' relatives to offer appointments and tell them about new procedures.
Visits must be pre-arranged and strict procedures - including maintaining social distancing - are in place.
Jean Emanuel, 90, said it was "marvellous" to see her granddaughter Clare Hale again after four months.
"We've never been ones for crying or tears, but it's just happiness," she said.
"We talked about everything - children, the family. I can't explain it to you."
Mess left at beauty spots 'unacceptable'
People are being urged to respect the countryside after "widespread" reports of visitors leaving litter and using beauty spots as toilets.
At the height of lockdown, Wales' three national parks - Brecon Beacons, Snowdonia, and Pembrokeshire Coast - were closed, in a bid to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Since reopening on 6 July, dog mess and litter has been left on Snowdon.
The national park authority said the behaviour was "unacceptable".
Chances of contact with virus in Wales 'lowest since March'
The chances of coming into contact with someone with coronavirus in Wales is lower than it has been at any point in the pandemic, the first minister says.
Mark Drakeford said a "tiny" proportion of people tested in Wales were now turning out to have coronavirus.
He said 21,000 people were tested last weekend and 0.25% came back as positive.
On Thursday it was announced that those most at risk from coronavirus can stop shielding after 16 August.
Hello
Hello and welcome to Friday’s live blog, bringing you all the latest on the response to coronavirus in Wales.
Here’s a recap on yesterday’s main developments: