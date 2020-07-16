This could even include charging
people to use the motorway, according to the South East Wales Transport
Commission.
But better alternatives such as
new rail lines would need to be in place first, a report prepared to look at
alternatives to the project has said.
It also highlighted that people
may be reluctant to use crowded public transport after the coronavirus pandemic
and many may continue to work from home - so any long term predictions about
traffic levels are not possible.
The experts will issue a final report with specific
recommendations for the Welsh Government by the end of the year.
Hello
Hello and welcome to today’s live page, bringing you all the
latest on the coronavirus in Wales.
Here’s a quick recap on the main developments from
yesterday:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Daily briefing to start shortly
The Welsh Government's daily coronavirus briefing is due to start at 12:30 BST.
Today it is being led by Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton.
We'll give you the main updates here - you can also watch the proceedings on BBC One Wales, via the BBC iPlayer and via the Coronavirus Daily Update video link above.
Stand-up comedians call for financial help
Comedians have called for their work to be recognised as an art form so the industry can qualify for a slice of a bailout package.
Live comedy has been described as being on the brink of collapse as a result of the pandemic.
Comedy rarely qualifies for art grants and performers say it now needs to be considered equally.
The Welsh Government said it is seeking to meet the needs of the arts sector.
Comedian Mike Bubbins said the industry is often left "scraps from the table" when it comes to funding.
Covid-19 survivors meet for exercise and support
It may look like any other exercise class but everyone here has a shared experience - they are all in recovery from Covid-19.
Every one of them was seriously ill with the virus with some almost dying.
Arranged by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, they meet at Newport's Velodrome for 90-minute sessions that include activities such as treadmills, exercise bikes, punch-bags and pilates.
One of those taking part is Taekwondo champion Lewis Barton, 30.
He believes if it had not been for his fitness before having the virus, he would not have survived. Now hopes to eventually compete in world championships again.
Unemployment rate dips in Wales during coronavirus lockdown
The number of people out of work in Wales has fallen slightly, according to new figures, but nearly a third of the Welsh workforce is now on furlough.
There are now 41,000 across Wales unemployed, suggests the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It is an unemployment rate of 2.7% compared to the UK-wide rate of 3.9% for the period of March to May.
However, figures from the ONS also show 378,000 people are on the UK's furlough job retention scheme.
The Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency in Gwynedd has the second highest furlough take-up in the UK at 40%.
'Better public transport' needed for M4 congestion
Better public transport is needed to provide an alternative to the scrapped M4 relief road, a panel of experts says.
This could even include charging people to use the motorway, according to the South East Wales Transport Commission.
But better alternatives such as new rail lines would need to be in place first, a report prepared to look at alternatives to the project has said.
It also highlighted that people may be reluctant to use crowded public transport after the coronavirus pandemic and many may continue to work from home - so any long term predictions about traffic levels are not possible.
The experts will issue a final report with specific recommendations for the Welsh Government by the end of the year.
Hello
Hello and welcome to today’s live page, bringing you all the latest on the coronavirus in Wales.
Here’s a quick recap on the main developments from yesterday: