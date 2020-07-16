Comedians have called for their work to be recognised as an art form so the industry can qualify for a slice of a bailout package.

Live comedy has been described as being on the brink of collapse as a result of the pandemic.

Comedy rarely qualifies for art grants and performers say it now needs to be considered equally.

The Welsh Government said it is seeking to meet the needs of the arts sector.

Comedian Mike Bubbins said the industry is often left "scraps from the table" when it comes to funding.