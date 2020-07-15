Learner driver
Live

Coronavirus in Wales: Driving lessons can resume

Nicola Bryan and Steve Duffy

  1. Driving lessons in Wales to restart from 27 July

    Driving lessons in Wales will be able to resume from 27 July, the first minister has told the Senedd.

    Mark Drakeford said lessons for motorists and motorcyclists will restart then.

    Theory and practical driving tests will be phased in from 3 August, he said.

    Guidance and a "more detailed timetable" would be published by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) "very shortly", he added.

    The first minister said he was confident the reopening would be done "safely for everyone concerned".

  2. Hello

    Hello and welcome to Wednesday’s live page, bringing you all the latest on the coronavirus in Wales.

    Here’s a recap of the main developments from yesterday:

    • No tax will be charged on the first £250,000 of property sale proceeds in Wales from 27 July to the end of March
    • Face coverings should be mandatory in shops in Wales, says Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price
    • It follows the announcement that they will be required on public transport from 27 July, as in the other UK nations
    • People with non-life threatening illnesses will need to book a slot to visit A&E at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff
    • Two more deaths of people with coronavirus in Wales were reported on Tuesday, taking the official total to 1,543
