Driving lessons in Wales will be able to resume from 27 July, the first minister has told the Senedd.

Mark Drakeford said lessons for motorists and motorcyclists will restart then.

Theory and practical driving tests will be phased in from 3 August, he said.

Guidance and a "more detailed timetable" would be published by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) "very shortly", he added.

The first minister said he was confident the reopening would be done "safely for everyone concerned".