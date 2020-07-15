Driving lessons in Wales will be able to\nresume from 27 July , the first minister has told the Senedd. Mark\nDrakeford said lessons for motorists and motorcyclists will restart then. Theory\nand practical driving tests will be phased in from 3 August, he said. Guidance\nand a "more detailed timetable" would be published by the Driver and\nVehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) "very shortly", he added. The\nfirst minister said he was confident the reopening would be done "safely\nfor everyone concerned".
