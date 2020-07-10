Coronavirus in Wales: Further easing of lockdown

A county that avoided the worst of Covid-19 now faces the balancing act of welcoming back tourists - vital to its economy - while keeping people safe.

Ceredigion was praised for its virus response, but will see visitors from areas with higher infection rates when the tourism sector starts reopening.

Accommodation owners want to strike a balance between restarting the industry and protecting people in the area.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged visitors to stay safe at beauty spots.

According to figures from Public Health Wales, Ceredigion has seen just 59 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began - a rate of 81.2 per 100,000 people.

This compares with a rate of 896.8 per 100,000 in Merthyr Tydfil.