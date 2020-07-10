Coronavirus in Wales: Further easing of lockdown

A county that avoided the worst of Covid-19 now faces the balancing act of welcoming back tourists -\nvital to its economy - while keeping people safe. Ceredigion was praised for its virus response, but will see visitors from areas with higher infection rates when the tourism sector starts reopening. Accommodation owners want to strike a balance between restarting the industry and protecting people in the area. First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged visitors to stay safe at beauty spots. According to figures from Public Health Wales, Ceredigion has seen just 59 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began - a rate of 81.2 per 100,000 people. This compares with a rate of 896.8 per 100,000 in Merthyr Tydfil.
Medics changed by 'very frightening' experience
A doctor leading an intensive care unit says everyone who worked in hospitals during the pandemic will be changed by the experience.
David Hepburn from the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport was one of the first NHS doctors to become ill with Covid-19 when he was infected in early March.
But little did he know the intensive care unit he was leading was about to be flooded with critically-ill patients as south east Wales became an early coronavirus hotspot.
Speaking to BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke, Mr Hepburn reflected on some "very frightening" experiences over the past five months.
Further easing of lockdown is on the cards, with self-contained accommodation set to reopen this weekend, followed by outdoor areas of pubs, cafes and restaurants on Monday.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also indicated that campsites, hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas and playgrounds will be allowed to reopen over the next three weeks.
He'll announce further details at the Welsh Government's press briefing at 12:30 BST.