Google Copyright: Google

There is no evidence of wider community transmission following the coronavirus outbreaks at three food meat and food processing plants, Mr Gething says.

The 2 Sisters plant at Llangefni on Anglesey restarted work on Sunday after a phased return of the workforce on Friday.

The total number of cases associated with the outbreak at the factory has been confirmed at 218.

Mr Gething says the outbreak control team at Llangefni was continuing to closely monitor any signs of wider infection in the community but "to date, it appears the outbreak has been confined to people associated with the factory site".

He says there have also been 289 confirmed cases at Rowan Foods in Wrexham - an increase of six since last week, again with no evidence of wider transmission beyond people working on the site and their close contacts.

There had been "a small increase" in the number of cases in Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil. 135 cases have now been identified, which date back to April.

Mr Gething says he is prepared to use legal powers to close facilities, "which pose a public health risk from coronavirus, if this is necessary".

He says the advice he has deceived to date was that if the measures implemented were followed, then further interventions will not be needed or justified.