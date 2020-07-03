Coronavirus in Wales: Local travel limits to end

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images 2 Sisters is a meat factory on Anglesey Image caption: 2 Sisters is a meat factory on Anglesey

The meat processing factory at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak on Anglesey is partially reopening today.

Some 217 coronavirus cases were found among the 560 staff at 2 Sisters and the chicken plant was temporarily shut for two weeks.

A local lockdown was considered in Llangefni and the reopening of schools on the island was delayed.

2 Sisters said while the plant reopens today, gradual meat production will not start until Monday.

It said its first priority would be intensive awareness sessions for all staff.