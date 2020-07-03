Coronavirus in Wales: Local travel limits to end

The meat processing factory at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak on Anglesey is partially reopening today. Some 217 coronavirus cases were found among the 560 staff at 2 Sisters and the chicken plant was temporarily shut for two weeks. A local lockdown was considered in Llangefni and the reopening of schools on the island was delayed. 2 Sisters said while the plant reopens today , gradual meat production will not start until Monday. It said its first priority would be intensive awareness sessions for all staff.
Man meets doctor who saved his life
Covid-19 survivor Davide Compagnone was brought back from the brink of death after a struggle with the disease.
Now the pharmacist has met Dr Matt Morgan, the University Hospital of Wales consultant who saved his life.
The 37-year-old from Cardiff received ECMO treatment - which adds oxygen directly to blood - because he wasn't getting enough by ventilation.
"I feel so much gratefulness and appreciation towards life," father-of-one Davide said.
"I feel so emotional and speechless."
'Stay local' rule to be lifted
The scrapping of the "stay local" rule in Wales is to be confirmed later.
Until now, people in Wales have been asked not to travel further than five miles as a rule of thumb.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will say travel into and around Wales will be allowed from 6 July.
It follows the Welsh Government's announcement on Thursday that restaurants and pubs can open outdoors from 13 July.
