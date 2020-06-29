Coronavirus: Schools start to welcome back some pupils

An app is being used to give teachers, pupils and parents guidance on the school day and how to deal with issues around social distancing in the classroom and playground.

Jane O'Leary, of Vale of Glamorgan council, said: "It's a good way of showing pupils and parents that everything's being considered and it's safe to come back."

Other schools and councils have produced their own videos.

Ms O'Leary said coronavirus had presented big challenges for the council's 60 schools around transport, meals, hygiene and classroom logistics but the pieces were in place to provide a "safe and welcoming environment for staff and pupils".