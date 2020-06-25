Coronavirus in Wales: Confirmed cases mostly women

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the year, prompting concerns social distancing advice will be ignored. People are expected to flock to Wales' parks and beaches to enjoy the sun, ahead of a thunderstorm warning. But it comes as lockdown measures remain in force during the coronavirus pandemic. In Wales, people must still stay local - within five miles of their home, as a rule of thumb. They must also adhere to social distancing rules, staying 2m apart. So, how did these sunseekers feel as they headed to Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan?
Women make up two-thirds of coronavirus cases
Women make up nearly two-thirds of all confirmed coronavirus cases, figures from Public Health Wales have shown.
Official figures show four out of five people working in health and social care in Wales are women - meaning they are more likely to be exposed to the virus.
The Wales TUC said the figures should be used to recognise women working on the front line in health and social care are "underpaid and undervalued".
Another potential factor is poor quality PPE, according to the union.
General secretary Shavanah Taj said: "A lot of the PPE still does not fit women correctly and there's a real gap as far as the manufacturing around the appropriate sizing for PPE is concerned."
Senior nurse Navjit Kaur said: "I'm a nurse and I have a natural instinct to go and hold their hands, to try to reassure them."
