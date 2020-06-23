Coronavirus: Deaths drop significantly in latest statistics

A dispersal order is being imposed in Port Talbot to tackle anti-social behaviour.

It gives police the power to ban troublemakers from an area for 48 hours by issuing a written notice.

Police will also be using their powers to confiscate alcohol.

The move follows reports of anti-social behaviour and groups congregating at Mariners Quay, Mariners Point and the beach front area in Port Talbot.

South Wales Police's Sgt Gary Humphreys said: “We have had numerous complaints from residents about people congregating, drinking and being anti-social.

“With the weather improving we want to ensure that families and residents can enjoy this lovely part of Port Talbot.

"Our message is clear - anyone enjoying the area and not causing issues and adhering to the current Covid-19 legislation can continue to do so.

"The Section 35 order is for those not only causing concerns for residents but also putting themselves at risk.”