Coronavirus in Wales: Five-mile travel restrictions set to end

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Around 20 unemployed workers are chasing every job vacancy in poorer parts of the UK, with that number rising to 50 in the areas worst affected by coronavirus, a study shows.

The Institute for Employment Studies (IES) said ex-industrial and inner city areas were hardest hit.

It found that as many as 50 people were chasing every job in 11 local authorities, including Rhondda Cynon Taff.

In wealthier areas, there were five people out of work for each vacancy.