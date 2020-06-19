Coronavirus in Wales: Five-mile travel restrictions set to end

Dozens of people 'chasing every job' in poor areas
Around 20 unemployed workers are chasing every job vacancy in poorer parts of the UK, with that number rising to 50 in the areas worst affected by coronavirus, a study shows.
The Institute for Employment Studies (IES) said ex-industrial and inner city areas were hardest hit.
It found that as many as 50 people were chasing every job in 11 local authorities, including Rhondda Cynon Taff.
In wealthier areas, there were five people out of work for each vacancy.
Welsh role in trials of 'game-changing' drug
The "game-changing" drug dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid, is now being used across the UK in coronavirus treatment, following a successful trial including patients in Cardiff.
For patients on ventilators, it was found to cut the risk of death from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen, it cut the risk of death from 25% to 20%.
The Cardiff and Vale health board was the first in the UK to trial the steroid for coronavirus treatment, with 180 patients taking part.
"Usually to set up a study takes six to twelve weeks," said Christopher Fegan of Cardiff University's medical school. "We literally did it in a fortnight."
Cottage and caravan bookings 'back in July'
The first minister said he held a lengthy meeting with tourism leaders in Wales.
He said he will be telling the "visitor economy" to use the next three weeks to reopen self-contained accommodation during July.
"If you have a static caravan that has it's own kitchen or bathroom, if you're renting a cottage or going to a hotel that has turned itself into self contained accommodation, there will be a clear signal from me today that you should use the next three weeks to get everything you need in place and you will be able to start taking bookings for after 13 July."
Crime back to pre-lockdown levels, says police chief
Crime levels have risen back to pre-coronavirus levels despite the continuing lockdown, a chief constable has said.
Across Wales and England, crime fell by 28% during the first weeks of lockdown.
But South Wales Police Chief Constable Matt Jukes said there had been a surge in the number of domestic abuse cases and violent offences in recent weeks.
He said confusion over different lockdown rules in Wales and England had placed an additional burden on police.
Coronavirus measures 'succeeding'
First Minister Mark Drakeford said lockdown measures in Wales had been "succeeding" and meant more restrictions could be eased over coming weeks.
He told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast he would be announcing a series of measures today:
'Stay local' rules to be lifted
The stay local guidance to remain within five miles of home will be lifted in two weeks, if coronavirus cases continue to reduce.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says he is asking the people of Wales to do "one last lap" of the stay local instructions.
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast programme, Mr Drakeford said: "If on 6 July, coronavirus is where we want it to, we'll confirm the stay local measures is over."
Conservative politicians had criticised the five-mile guidance as unfair on people from rural areas, but the first minister said it was a "rule of thumb".
"I do ask people over the next two weeks, stick with the stay local instruction.
"It has really helped to bring the virus under control in Wales, we need you to go on doing it and if you do then in two weeks we should be in a position where all this can be over."
But, Mr Drakeford added, you could visit a family member more than five miles away over the next two weeks, if you were concerned about their well-being.
"If you have a compassionate reason to visit a family member and not stay local over the next two weeks, you will be able to do that," he said.
Good morning - we will be bringing the latest updates on coronavirus developments in Wales on Friday - including the announcements on easing lockdown restrictions.