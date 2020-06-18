Pentre on Thursday morning
Hundreds of homes hit by 'significant flooding'

Catherine Evans and Gemma Ryall

  1. Sandbags and skips as flooding returns to Pentre

    Updates from our reporter on the scene, Alun Thomas

    More rain in Pentre this morning will be the last thing that residents here will want after last night's heavy rain.

    The sandbags outside so many houses is a sign of what happened here, while skips standing in some streets show that this is a community still getting back on its feet after the severe flooding back in February.

    For some, their renovations were finished yesterday just hours before the rain returned, with the flooding seeming to come from nowhere in a matter of minutes.

    As the clear up - and the rain - continues, this a community which is definitely searched for answers.

    Pentre flooding
    Copyright: Wales News Service
    Image caption: Pentre has been struck by flooding following rain on Wednesday

  2. Pentre residents flee homes for third time this year

    A number of households have been forced to flee their homes after being flooded for the third time this year.

    Rhondda Cynon Taf council said there had been significant flooding to almost 200 properties in the borough after storms swept across Wales on Wednesday.

    South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it spent five hours pumping water out of homes in Pentre.

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to the BBC Wales News live page.

    We’ll be keeping you updated with the latest developments on the flooding in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

