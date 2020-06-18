Updates from our reporter on the scene, Alun Thomas
More rain in Pentre this morning will be the last thing that
residents here will want after last night's heavy rain.
The sandbags outside
so many houses is a sign of what happened here, while skips standing in some
streets show that this is a community still getting back on its feet after the
severe flooding back in February.
For some, their renovations were finished
yesterday just hours before the rain returned, with the flooding seeming to
come from nowhere in a matter of minutes.
As the clear up - and the rain -
continues, this a community which is definitely searched for answers.
Pentre residents flee homes for third time this year
A number of households have been forced to flee their homes after being flooded for the third time this year.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council said there had been significant flooding to almost 200 properties in the borough after storms swept across Wales on Wednesday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it spent five hours pumping water out of homes in Pentre.
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC Wales News live page.
We’ll be keeping you updated with the latest developments on
the flooding in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Live Reporting
Catherine Evans and Gemma Ryall
All times stated are UK
Sandbags and skips as flooding returns to Pentre
Updates from our reporter on the scene, Alun Thomas
More rain in Pentre this morning will be the last thing that residents here will want after last night's heavy rain.
The sandbags outside so many houses is a sign of what happened here, while skips standing in some streets show that this is a community still getting back on its feet after the severe flooding back in February.
For some, their renovations were finished yesterday just hours before the rain returned, with the flooding seeming to come from nowhere in a matter of minutes.
As the clear up - and the rain - continues, this a community which is definitely searched for answers.
Pentre residents flee homes for third time this year
A number of households have been forced to flee their homes after being flooded for the third time this year.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council said there had been significant flooding to almost 200 properties in the borough after storms swept across Wales on Wednesday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it spent five hours pumping water out of homes in Pentre.
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC Wales News live page.
We’ll be keeping you updated with the latest developments on the flooding in Rhondda Cynon Taff.