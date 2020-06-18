More rain in Pentre this morning will be the last thing that residents here will want after last night's heavy rain.

The sandbags outside so many houses is a sign of what happened here, while skips standing in some streets show that this is a community still getting back on its feet after the severe flooding back in February.

For some, their renovations were finished yesterday just hours before the rain returned, with the flooding seeming to come from nowhere in a matter of minutes.

As the clear up - and the rain - continues, this a community which is definitely searched for answers.