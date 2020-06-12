Coronavirus testing equipment
Coronavirus in Wales: 'Level of confusion' over testing advice

Catherine Evans and Ben Frampton

All times stated are UK

  1. BreakingEconomy shrinks 20.4% in April amid lockdown

    The UK economy shrinks by 20.4% in April - the largest monthly contraction on record - as the full impact of lockdown is felt.

    The monthly decline was outlined in figures reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

    The fall is three times greater than the decline seen during the whole of the 2008 to 2009 economic downturn.

    The ONS also published figures for the three months from February to April, which showed a decline of 10.4%.

  Good morning

    Welcome to Friday’s live page, bringing you all the latest on coronavirus in Wales.

    Here's a recap of the main developments from Thursday:

    • Tourism leaders from 60 of the biggest tourist attractions in Wales have issued a second plea to First Minister Mark Drakeford for a roadmap for reopening
    • ·More than a quarter of workers in Wales have been furloughed, new Treasury figures show
    • ·Additional dental services will be restored from 1 July, says NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall
    • ·A charity has seen referrals for drug and alcohol addiction fall by more than half under lockdown
    • ·Shopping arcades in Cardiff are planning a one-way system for when they are allowed to reopen
    • ·Science education centres say they need money to keep going as social distancing will cut visitor numbers
    • ·Six more deaths with coronavirus have been reported by Public Health Wales, taking the total 1,425
