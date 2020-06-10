Coronavirus in Wales: Calls to review some patient visiting restrictions

A team of Swansea doctors and engineers has designed
Five unanswered questions on the travel quarantine rules
Call to 'cautiously reopen' Wales' housing market
Family visit plea over dementia patients
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live page, bringing you all the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
Here's a recap of the main developments from yesterday:
Cardiff and Swansea set for friendly meeting
Cardiff City and Swansea City are to face each other in a friendly ahead of the restart of the Championship season.
The south Wales rivals are to meet in a behind-closed-doors training game on Saturday, 13 June.
Both clubs are keen for a warm-up fixture as they prepare to return to league action later this month.
Swansea go to Middlesbrough on 20 June, while Cardiff host Leeds the following day.
The football season has been suspended since March because of coronavirus.
'Schools need degree of flexibility'
BBC Radio Wales
Schools need to be given a “degree of flexibility” when planning to reopen, an education policy director at the University of Wales Trinity St David has said.
Gareth Evans said he did not expect all pupils in Wales to start school at the end of June.
The Welsh Government has announced all schools in Wales will reopen on 29 June.
They will be open to pupils from all year groups for limited periods during the week, with only a third of pupils in school at any one time, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said.
But speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Mr Evans said: "The real issue is one of logistics, it’s trying to get all pupils an opportunity to go back into school before the summer term ends at the end of July.
"That will be a challenge.
"It is important to give all schools a degree of flexibility to do what is best by their own learners."
Yesterday, Ms Williams faced calls to drop her plans to reopen schools.
In a letter seen by BBC Wales, teaching union UCAC urged her to keep schools closed until September.
As plans to reopen primary schools in England were changed, the union said schools faced "mind-boggling" challenges.
But the Welsh Government said the change of policy in England would not affect their plans.
Chester Zoo shares reopening news
Zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas are set to reopen in England from Monday, the prime minister is due to announce.
Boris Johnson is expected to outline the latest step in the easing of the coronavirus lockdown at Wednesday's daily briefing.
Chester Zoo, which is visited by many across the border in north Wales, tweeted it could open from 15 June.
However, people in Wales will not be able to travel to the zoo because of Wales' different lockdown restrictions.
Welsh team designs 'best of both' ventilator
A team of Swansea doctors and engineers has designed a new ventilator that can be built quickly with local parts and, crucially, used for patients with severe coronavirus.
Until now, ventilator designs could either be quick to build or used to treat complex cases, but not both.
But the Swansea team says the new design solves the problem.
“The CoronaVent can be manufactured in the UK and may provide valuable jobs and an export industry in the face of worldwide economic depression,” said Dr Dave Williams, one of the team leaders alongside Dr John Dingley.
The team also includes experts from the ASTUTE 2020 team at Swansea University College of Engineering, and from the Assistive Technologies Innovation Centre at the University of Wales Trinity St David and Swansea University’s Healthcare Technology Centre.
Prof Johann Sienz said: “The CoronaVent offers the best of both worlds - simple and cheap to build, yet suitable for even complex cases of coronavirus.
“We hope new partners will join us to help us take it forward, so it can be in use as soon as possible, creating jobs and saving lives."
The team are about to seek regulatory approval for their design and are looking for partners and investors to take the device into mass production.
Five unanswered questions on the travel quarantine rules
Most people entering the UK from overseas are now expected to self-isolate for 14 days.
But there are still questions about how quarantine will be enforced and why it has been implemented now.
Unpaid carers 'invisible' during pandemic
"We are the plaster in the walls - you don't see us, we just hold everything together."Carer Amy Jonson, 40, looks after her son Jayden, eight, who has spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy and complex care needs, and her mother Rita, 71.Rita moved into her daughter's flat in Cardiff to shield as she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Carers Wales says since the pandemic the number of unpaid carers has risen by almost 200,000 to about 683,000."I think carers, in particular unpaid parent carers like me, are, I would say, completely invisible outside our own community," says Amy.Read more about Amy and her family's experiences under lockdown.
NHS waiting list 'could hit 10 million this year'
Health bosses fear the Covid-19 crisis could see the number of people waiting for NHS treatment double to 10 million by the end of the year.
The NHS Confederation said challenges include a backlog of cases, maintaining social distancing, and staffing.
The body, which represents health and care leaders, said emergency funding and longer-term spending were needed.
The Department of Health has said it will continue to provide the resources, funding and support the NHS needs.
Guidance had been issued on how the NHS "should start to restore services in a safe way", a spokesman added.
Call to 'cautiously reopen' Wales' housing market
Calls for Wales' housing market to "cautiously reopen" have been made to Welsh Government after an 11-week hiatus during the coronavirus lockdown. Estate agents and lawyers want valuers to be allowed into unoccupied properties so sales can be completed - and the housing market kickstarted. Property website Rightmove said 16,485 homes are for sale in Wales - with more than half sold subject to contract. The Welsh Government said valuations can only happen in "essential moves". "Getting valuers and surveyors back into properties seems a suitable amendment to cautiously and carefully reopen the property market," said conveyancing solicitor Wyn Williams. And estate agents like Heidi Davis want the government to consider allowing them into properties to prepare houses and flats for market when it reopens in Wales. "They'd need to be serious sellers with a mortgage ready for their next purchase and ideally have an offer in on another property," she said.
Family visit plea over dementia patients
Patients with dementia, difficulty understanding English or other communication problems should be allowed a family member with them while in hospital, claim relatives and campaigners. Visiting is currently suspended across Wales due to the coronavirus restrictions, prompting calls for a review by the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Alzheimer's Society. The Welsh Government said exceptions were in place and a spokesperson suggested those with mental health issues, such as dementia, a learning disability or autism should be able to request a visit under the current guidelines. But BBC Wales has spoken to people who have had a different experience. Kate's mother Janice, 71, who has Alzheimer's disease, was admitted to hospital a few weeks before the lockdown for help with medication. The family accompanied her on admission and would visit every day but they had to wait nine weeks before being offered a video call with Janice, after an iPad was donated to the ward. "The worry is if we're not in touch, will it be more difficult for her to recognise us and feel comfortable in the house when she comes home?" said Kate.
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live page, bringing you all the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
Here's a recap of the main developments from yesterday: