Coronavirus in Wales: Calls to review some patient visiting restrictions

Schools need to be given a “degree of flexibility” when planning to reopen, an education policy director at the University of Wales Trinity St David has said.

Gareth Evans said he did not expect all pupils in Wales to start school at the end of June.

The Welsh Government has announced all schools in Wales will reopen on 29 June.

They will be open to pupils from all year groups for limited periods during the week, with only a third of pupils in school at any one time, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said.

But speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Mr Evans said: "The real issue is one of logistics, it’s trying to get all pupils an opportunity to go back into school before the summer term ends at the end of July.

"That will be a challenge.

"It is important to give all schools a degree of flexibility to do what is best by their own learners."

Yesterday, Ms Williams faced calls to drop her plans to reopen schools.

In a letter seen by BBC Wales, teaching union UCAC urged her to keep schools closed until September.

As plans to reopen primary schools in England were changed, the union said schools faced "mind-boggling" challenges.

But the Welsh Government said the change of policy in England would not affect their plans.