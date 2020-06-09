Coronavirus in Wales: Front-line workers 'need same help as soldiers'

BBC Copyright: BBC Angharad Paget Jones says she's experienced abuse at first hand Image caption: Angharad Paget Jones says she's experienced abuse at first hand

People with sight loss say they have been abused during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many say they are struggling to access services during the lockdown and some have been verbally abused because they find it hard to follow social distancing rules.

The Fight for Sight charity is calling for health services and retailers to ensure that people who are visually impaired can get the help they need.

A survey it carried out of 325 people with sight loss suggested one in four found it difficult to follow social distancing.

Angharad Paget Jones says her guide dog Tudor is her eyes on four paws - she's only confident leaving her home in Port Talbot with him by her side.

But during lockdown, she has found people are far less tolerant of her disability, making a trip to the shops a scary experience.

"I've been yelled at in stores for being too close to people when they can see I've got the dog - I can't see them," she said.