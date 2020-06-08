Wales' housing minister says she is "absolutely determined" homeless people will not have to go back on to the streets after the coronavirus pandemic.

Councils are being asked to find permanent homes for hundreds of rough sleepers who moved into emergency accommodation during lockdown.

Hotels, student rooms and hostels were bought up at the start of the pandemic to provide 800 places to stay.

But Julie James said that was not "OK for the longer term".

Another £20m will now go towards building homes and converting empty properties.

She said it would ensure "that everybody housed stays housed".