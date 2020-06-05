The UK and Welsh governments said they had invested millions in broadband.
According to Openreach, 95% of Welsh homes and businesses are now receiving superfast broadband, more than in France and Germany - up from 44% in 2013.
But with many normally office-based staff now having to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, some living in rural areas not covered, known as "not spots", say they are struggling.
While broadband is not devolved, the future generations commissioner has now put forward a five-point plan for the Welsh Government to make broadband a "key public service or utility" in Wales.
Ms Howe said she expected more people to work from home even after lockdown was lifted and ministers should improve broadband infrastructure to help create a "greener Wales" by reducing the need to commute and travel to meetings.
She said: "Think about the way rural economies could be transformed if this way of working became the new normal."
Debenhams issues plea to save shops in Wales
has written to the Welsh Government asking it to take urgent action to save
four of its stores and "many hundreds of jobs".
The company then warned that four of its Welsh
stores - Newport, Cardiff, Swansea and Llandudno - were in jeopardy because of
the Welsh Government's decision not to extend business rate relief to
properties with a rateable value of more than £500,000.
These stores are due to reopen when the Welsh Government lifts
restrictions on non-essential retailers, but the long-term future remains
uncertain.
Last week the chairman of Debenhams' parent company, Mark
Gifford, wrote to the Welsh Government's Finance Minister Rebecca Evans asking
her to give permission for an online tribunal to review the business rates.
"With your support for holding tribunals online, the
administrators would be in a position to reopen all the remaining Welsh stores,
saving many hundreds of jobs in Wales," he said.
As well at these four at-risk stores, Debenhams also has shops
in Carmarthen, Llanelli, Merthyr Tydfil, Bangor and Wrexham.
The Welsh Government said they would respond to the request "in due course".
Police turn away 1,000 cars in two days
Police turned away more than 1,000 cars from one beauty spot in just two days for breaching lockdown rules.
Dyfed-Powys Police said many people spoken to in the Brecon Beacons were from England - as far afield as London and the Midlands - who said they did not know about Wales' different rules.
People in England can travel an unlimited distance from home. In Wales it is limited to five miles.
Supt Steve Davies said fines were issued if people had "clearly flouted the rules".
Police said they were kept busy due to the volume of people trying to drive to the area around Ystradfellte, Powys, known as "waterfall country".
The force, which covers some of Wales' most rural areas, also said 72% of people reported for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions in Powys since 27 March had been from outside the force area.
