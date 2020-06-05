Dyfed Powys Police Copyright: Dyfed Powys Police

Police turned away more than 1,000 cars from one beauty spot in just two days for breaching lockdown rules.

Dyfed-Powys Police said many people spoken to in the Brecon Beacons were from England - as far afield as London and the Midlands - who said they did not know about Wales' different rules.

People in England can travel an unlimited distance from home. In Wales it is limited to five miles.

Supt Steve Davies said fines were issued if people had "clearly flouted the rules".

Police said they were kept busy due to the volume of people trying to drive to the area around Ystradfellte, Powys, known as "waterfall country".

The force, which covers some of Wales' most rural areas, also said 72% of people reported for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions in Powys since 27 March had been from outside the force area.