Coronavirus in Wales: Schools reopening decision to be revealed

"Not being able to have treatments has really affected my mental health negatively."

Iwan Steffan relies on cosmetic treatments such as Botox injections and facial fillers to look and feel good.

The 30-year-old is also one of those who has been unable to get cosmetic treatments during the coronavirus lockdown.

But those missing out are being warned they risk fines - and their health - if they access treatments illegally.

"For me, looking good and feeling good is essential," said Iwan, who is from Bangor, Gwynedd, but lives in Liverpool.

"I haven't cut my hair for weeks, I haven't had fillers since March, I haven't had anything - and I feel horrible."