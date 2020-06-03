Coronavirus in Wales: Schools reopening decision to be revealed

Speaking to Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, he said a second lockdown is a possibility "we need to be aware of".
He added: "The hope is that we wouldn't have to introduce a full blanket lockdown that we've been going through now.
"We may be able to adopt a more targeted approach, I think a lot of this depends on the success of the measures that are put in place going forward such as the test, trace and protect programme.
"If that's successful, we can continue to reduce the level of infection in the community and hopefully avoid a significant second spike in the winter.
"We do know the virus survives less well out of doors and in ultra violet light it gets killed quite rapidly. During the winter people are spending a lot of time indoors and it that environment it would survive much better."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Reopen schools in September 'if safe'
A teaching union representative supports schools reopening in September, if it is safe to do so.
Neil Butler from NASUWT joined Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast to discuss the possibility of Welsh schools reopening at the end of the month - ahead of Education Minister Kirsty Williams' announcement later today.
"We should only reopen schools when it is safe to do so. We certainly haven't seen any scientific evidence which suggests it is safe to do so," he said.
"No teacher or learner should be expected to go into a school that is not safe.
"We've not been convinced by the Welsh Government that it is safe to go back. On top of that, we've got to think 'what's the point? What is the purpose?' At the moment the Welsh Government has set up a continuation of learning, teachers are working every hard during the lockdown to support learners.
"What would happen in this period of time before summer? There would have to be stringent social distancing measures. That's not possible for the younger children. It wouldn't work in that sense.
"There is still very little PPE available in schools. So why would this happen? It wouldn't serve an educational purpose."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Call for inquiry into Welsh coronavirus response
Opposition parties are calling for an independent inquiry into the Welsh Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it should report before the 2021 Senedd election.
The Conservatives say ministers could then be "held to account" by voters.
Due to time constraints, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party want an interim report ahead of next May's poll.
Live Reporting
Chris Wood, Ben Frampton and Michael Pearlman
All times stated are UK
'I'm sure I'll hate myself when my Botox runs out'
"Not being able to have treatments has really affected my mental health negatively."
Iwan Steffan relies on cosmetic treatments such as Botox injections and facial fillers to look and feel good.
The 30-year-old is also one of those who has been unable to get cosmetic treatments during the coronavirus lockdown.
But those missing out are being warned they risk fines - and their health - if they access treatments illegally.
"For me, looking good and feeling good is essential," said Iwan, who is from Bangor, Gwynedd, but lives in Liverpool.
"I haven't cut my hair for weeks, I haven't had fillers since March, I haven't had anything - and I feel horrible."
Winter lockdown 'a possibility'
"It's certainly a possibility. We don't understand everything about this particular virus," said Dr Andrew Freedman, talking about the possibility of a winter lockdown.
The reader in infectious diseases at Cardiff University was responding to comments made by Health Minister Vaughan Gething, who raised the prospect of some measures being reintroduced later this year.
Speaking to Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, he said a second lockdown is a possibility "we need to be aware of".
He added: "The hope is that we wouldn't have to introduce a full blanket lockdown that we've been going through now.
"We may be able to adopt a more targeted approach, I think a lot of this depends on the success of the measures that are put in place going forward such as the test, trace and protect programme.
"If that's successful, we can continue to reduce the level of infection in the community and hopefully avoid a significant second spike in the winter.
"We do know the virus survives less well out of doors and in ultra violet light it gets killed quite rapidly. During the winter people are spending a lot of time indoors and it that environment it would survive much better."
Reopen schools in September 'if safe'
A teaching union representative supports schools reopening in September, if it is safe to do so.
Neil Butler from NASUWT joined Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast to discuss the possibility of Welsh schools reopening at the end of the month - ahead of Education Minister Kirsty Williams' announcement later today.
"We should only reopen schools when it is safe to do so. We certainly haven't seen any scientific evidence which suggests it is safe to do so," he said.
"No teacher or learner should be expected to go into a school that is not safe.
"We've not been convinced by the Welsh Government that it is safe to go back. On top of that, we've got to think 'what's the point? What is the purpose?' At the moment the Welsh Government has set up a continuation of learning, teachers are working every hard during the lockdown to support learners.
"What would happen in this period of time before summer? There would have to be stringent social distancing measures. That's not possible for the younger children. It wouldn't work in that sense.
"There is still very little PPE available in schools. So why would this happen? It wouldn't serve an educational purpose."
Call for inquiry into Welsh coronavirus response
Opposition parties are calling for an independent inquiry into the Welsh Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it should report before the 2021 Senedd election.
The Conservatives say ministers could then be "held to account" by voters.
Due to time constraints, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party want an interim report ahead of next May's poll.
Ministers have not committed to a structure or time frame for an inquiry but back the principle of holding one.
The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.
Parents in Wales wait for school return decision
Parents and pupils will learn later if any school classes will return for the remaining weeks of the summer term.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she would make a statement on Wednesday on the way forward for reopening classrooms following lockdown.
Children in England started back on Monday, although some schools have not reopened and attendance has varied.
The Welsh Government rejected plans to bring forward the start of the autumn term to August, according to unions.
Good morning
Welcome to our live page on the fight against coronavirus in Wales. Before we get going with Wednesday, here's a recap of some of the main developments from yesterday: