Save water warning after driest May on record
People are being asked to save water after record demands during hot weather and people staying at home.
Welsh Water reported "unprecedented demand" with over 1,000 million litres needed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
After the driest May on record, water usage exceeded levels seen at the peak of the 2018 heatwave.
Welsh Water said teams had been working round-the-clock, fixing leaks and using water tankers to top-up water systems.
In order to conserve water, people are being asked to :
Football fans' help plea for Euro 2020 travel refunds
Football fans struggling to get refunds for travel to watch Wales play at Euro 2020 say they have been left with no help.
Before the tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands had paid to watch the games in Baku, Azerbaijan and Rome, in June.
Some have managed to get refunds or vouchers from their airlines but others are struggling.
The Welsh Government said the situation is "unprecedented".
A spokesman added: "We hope all affected travellers, including fans who were looking forward to watching Wales play in Euro 2020, are able to secure refunds."
Holes in teeth will get 'bigger and worse' due to wait
Concerns have been raised that routine dentistry such as fillings will not be available to patients until next year.
Lowri Leeke, who runs a practice in Merthyr Tydfil, said that it is "too long" with holes in teeth getting "bigger and worse".
Senior dentists across Wales want plans for allowing practices to offer more than just urgent care to be sped up.
Wales' Chief Dental Officer Dr Colette Bridgman said she was taking a "phased and careful approach".
Under her plans, revealed in a letter to Welsh practices, routine assessment and care would be reinstated from January to March 2021.
