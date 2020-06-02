People are being asked to save water after record demands during hot weather and people staying at home.

Welsh Water reported "unprecedented demand" with over 1,000 million litres needed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

After the driest May on record, water usage exceeded levels seen at the peak of the 2018 heatwave.

Welsh Water said teams had been working round-the-clock, fixing leaks and using water tankers to top-up water systems.

In order to conserve water, people are being asked to :

Have showers instead of baths

Not leave taps running while brushing their teeth or washing their hands

Use leftover water from paddling pools to water plant