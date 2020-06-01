Llandudno

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased in Wales

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Rachel Flint and Richard Porter

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning and welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.

    Today we will be bringing you updates as lockdown restrictions are eased.

    This means that for the first time since the start of restrictions you will be able to meet people from another household outside - while social distancing.

    The changes also apply to those told to "shield" as they have a high-risk of catching the virus, but they should not go to work or to the shops.

Back to top