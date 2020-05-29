Reuters Copyright: Reuters

People from two different households will be able to meet outdoors from Monday, the Welsh Government will announce later.

But they will need to stay in their local area - within five miles as a "general rule" - and follow social-distancing rules, remaining two metres apart.

The change is part of a review of the lockdown rules in Wales.

It has been illegal for groups of more than two people to meet since lockdown began in March.

Other parts of the UK have already loosened rules on meeting people outdoors.

In Wales, there will be no limit to the number of people from different households that can meet.

They are expected to be able to meet in gardens, as well as away from their homes.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce the results of his review of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which takes place every three weeks, at a press conference later.

But there are concerns that limiting people to only being able to meet people within a five mile radius will unfairly impact those living in rural communities.