People from two different households in Scotland can now meet up as 66 days of full lockdown ends in the country. The meetings can only take place outdoors and people must keep 2m apart. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the changes on Thursday as part of a four-phase "route map" towards reopening society.
Families can now meet in Scotland
United front
As the four UK nations take different approaches to fight coronavirus, the Powys Teaching Health Board has praised the way different organisations have worked together on both sides of the Wales-England border in the area.
Self-isolating for contacts
People who have been in contact with someone who has the virus will also be asked to self-isolate from Monday.
Mark Drakeford described what a "contact" would be defined as under the new track and trace system.
It will be two people who have been less than two metres apart for more than 15 minutes.
R rate 'same as three weeks ago'
Mark Drakeford also said part of the reason there was only limited lifting of the restrictions was because the R rate was "no better than three weeks ago" and there was "very little headroom".
The R rate refers to how coronavirus spreads in the community and how many people each person infects.
Mr Drakeford said it was 0.8 three weeks ago and remained at that level across Wales, with it slightly higher for care homes and slightly lower for hospitals.
He said: "It is falling slower than we had hoped."
'Human heartache'
Families and friends will be given the chance to meet from Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has told BBC Radio 4.
"But it does need to be local" he said, adding that he knew how much "human heartache" people had been through.
However, he said it would need to be within a five mile radius of people's homes, adding: "It's an offer not an invitation".
What will we be able to do on Monday?
Here is a summary of some of the things we may be able to do on Monday.
Rules for meeting friends and family to change
People from two different households will be able to meet outdoors from Monday, the Welsh Government will announce later.
But they will need to stay in their local area - within five miles as a "general rule" - and follow social-distancing rules, remaining two metres apart.
The change is part of a review of the lockdown rules in Wales.
It has been illegal for groups of more than two people to meet since lockdown began in March.
Other parts of the UK have already loosened rules on meeting people outdoors.
In Wales, there will be no limit to the number of people from different households that can meet.
They are expected to be able to meet in gardens, as well as away from their homes.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce the results of his review of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which takes place every three weeks, at a press conference later.
But there are concerns that limiting people to only being able to meet people within a five mile radius will unfairly impact those living in rural communities.
It is set to be a busy day with First Minister Mark Drakeford announcing the next stage and some easing of lockdown restrictions.