Coronavirus in Wales: Courses could change for exam pupils

Qualifications Wales said students have faced "unprecedented challenges".
Students due to complete A-level, AS and GCSE qualifications this summer will receive a grade based on teacher assessment and work already completed.
However the impact on those students half way through those courses remains unclear.
AS students have been told their grade - which normally counts for 40% of the final mark - will not contribute to the final A-level result.
Sian Williams, 17, from Llangollen, in Denbighshire, said she felt "frustrated and disappointed" and has petitioned the Senedd Cymru - Welsh Parliament calling for the decision to be reviewed.
She said: "For Year 12s in Wales, we can't go to open days for universities, we're not going to have that assistance to create our Ucas applications, to write our personal statements, and we don't have the 40% of our AS grades that's been there traditionally in Wales to carry forward."
The Welsh Government has suggested that Year 10 and 12 students could be prioritised as pupils start returning to school, but it is unlikely they would return to a full timetable immediately.
There could be changes to exams and coursework for Year 10 and 12 pupils due to take exams next year, after fears they had been "forgotten" during lockdown
How £2.4bn is being spent to help firms and public services struggling with the coronavirus pandemic will be set out by Welsh ministers later.
Life in lockdown with autism
For Andrew Edwards, the prospect of living under lockdown was perhaps more daunting than for others.
His autism means he would often plan days, weeks, even months in advance.
So the new rules which were brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic proved difficult.
"I was worried on a daily basis what part of my daily routine was going to be taken away next," said the 35-year-old from Wrexham.
But exercise and the help of his sister Melanie have helped Andrew to live day by day.
Air show cancelled because of coronavirus
The Rhyl Air Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Denbighshire council and Denbighshire Leisure said the decision was made to "ensure the safety of the public".
Councillor Bobby Feeley said it was a "disappointment" as the show, due to be held in August, contributed "so much to the Rhyl visitor economy".
She said the authority was committed to work with businesses to ensure the town "emerges from this crisis with a strong and vibrant tourism offer in 2021".
'I was 200 miles away' says Tory MP after houseparty allegations
A Welsh MP accused of having a house party at his Flintshire home has said he was 200 miles away at the time.
Police were called to break up a birthday party at Delyn MP's Rob Roberts' house in Mold.
North Wales Police said officers went to a house after calls about potential breaches to coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, and two people visiting left after following advice.
The conservative MP tweeted he was not at the property but "200 miles away in London" at the time, and his family had been reminded of the guidance.
Social distancing bus service trialled in Wales
BBC Radio Wales
A new social distancing bus service, which uses an app for passengers to book seats, has been launched by Transport for Wales.
Passengers can also book by calling a contact centre as part of a pilot scheme being run by Newport Bus which guarantees people a seat and enough space to follow social distancing guidelines.
If it is successful, the system could be introduced across Wales over the next year.
Lee Robinson, who is leading the project for Transport for Wales, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast "demand had steadily grown" since the pilot started last Monday.
"It's early days, but we have had positive feedback from customers,” he said.
"The great thing about it is it covers destinations like hospitals, supermarkets and it is really designed around essential journeys on the old schedules services operating in those areas."
£2.4bn spending to be revealed to 'sustain economy'
How £2.4bn is being spent to help firms and public services struggling with the coronavirus pandemic will be set out by Welsh ministers later.
A supplementary budget, published by Finance Minister Rebecca Evans, will include the extra £750m allocated to the NHS and other key public services.
The original 2020-21 Welsh budget has increased by more than 10% since March.
The extra £2.4bn has come from the UK Treasury as a result of spending dealing with the pandemic in England.
It was apportioned using a formula that ensures extra spending on public services in England is reflected in Welsh budgets.
Last week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the supplementary budget would allocate money into spending pots including:·
