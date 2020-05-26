There has been an "unprecedented" rise in the number of young people facing homelessness during the coronavirus crisis, a charity says.

Llamau says it has already received more calls this year than it did in the whole of 2019 - at a time when fundraising has collapsed.

A teenager from Newport said he faced homelessness after "sofa surfing" arrangements with family broke down.

"Trying to operate a 24-hour service as a charity without the ability to fundraise is very difficult," said Frances Beecher, chief executive of the charity, which employs about 500 people across Wales.

The Welsh Government said it had made £24m available to support charities.