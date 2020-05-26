A teenager from Newport said he faced homelessness after "sofa surfing" arrangements with family broke down.
"Trying to operate a 24-hour service as a charity without the ability to fundraise is very difficult," said Frances Beecher, chief executive of the charity, which employs about 500 people across Wales.
The Welsh Government said it had made £24m available to support charities.
Two major sporting events in March - the Cheltenham Festival and a Liverpool Champions League game - "caused increased suffering and death", the scientist leading the UK's largest Covid-19 tracking project has said.
The World Health Organization suspends testing of hydroxychloroquine as a possible Covid-19 treatment.
Many beauty spots, beaches and roads in Wales were quiet yesterday despite the sunshine after people were urged to stay in their local areas during lockdown.
The deaths of a further seven people in Wales with coronavirus have been reported, taking the total to 1,274. Of the 342,029 global deaths, 36,914 have been in the UK.
'Unprecedented' rise in youth homelessness
There has been an "unprecedented" rise in the number of young people facing homelessness during the coronavirus crisis, a charity says.
Llamau says it has already received more calls this year than it did in the whole of 2019 - at a time when fundraising has collapsed.
Sports events 'caused suffering and death'
Two major sporting events held in March "caused increased suffering and death", the scientist leading the UK's largest Covid-19 tracking project has said.
Data gathered from millions of volunteers found coronavirus "hotspots" shortly after the Cheltenham Festival and Liverpool's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.
Tim Spector said rates of cases locally "increased several-fold".
The UK government said many factors could influence cases in a particular area.
Welsh councils' Covid-19 debt tops £173m
It will take a generation for Welsh councils to pay for the coronavirus pandemic, according to the body representing them.
Councils have built up a deficit of about £173m during lockdown, due to a loss of income and increased costs.
Anthony Hunt, from the Welsh Local Government Association, warned they were facing a "recovery period of years".
The Welsh Government said it had made £110m available for councils.
