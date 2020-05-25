Coronavirus in Wales: Concern over transplant centre's closure

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the funding would help Wales tackle the pandemic Image caption: Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the funding would help Wales tackle the pandemic

An extra £23m in funding will be made available to Wales by the UK government to help confront the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after ministers increased funding for councils in England for a track and trace system.

The cash will go to the Welsh government, which will decide what to spend it on.

The UK government said the total given to Welsh ministers during the pandemic was more than £2.2bn.

The announcement comes after ministers said they would give £300m extra funding to councils in England for the test and trace service. It also boosted budgets by £160m to help provide housing for rough-sleepers during the pandemic.