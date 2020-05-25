Coronavirus in Wales: Concern over transplant centre's closure

The cash will go to the Welsh government, which will
Extra £23m funding for Welsh Government
An extra £23m in funding will be made available to Wales by the UK government to help confront the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes after ministers increased funding for councils in England for a track and trace system.
The cash will go to the Welsh government, which will decide what to spend it on.
The UK government said the total given to Welsh ministers during the pandemic was more than £2.2bn.
The announcement comes after ministers said they would give £300m extra funding to councils in England for the test and trace service. It also boosted budgets by £160m to help provide housing for rough-sleepers during the pandemic.
Newspapers 'struggling to survive' pandemic
Local newspapers are facing a "fight for survival" during the coronavirus pandemic, editors have warned.
With many older readers unable to leave the house to buy their daily papers, sales have declined during lockdown.
A fifth of staff at Reach, which produces the Daily Post and Western Mail, have been furloughed.
Meanwhile staff at Wrexham Leader-owner Newsquest have seen a pay cut during the pandemic, after what the company called a "perfect storm".
Some newspaper titles are offering free home delivery during lockdown so readers can have their local newspaper delivered safely to their door, while others have introduced paywalls to charge for certain stories online.
The decline in people buying newspapers is not new, leading to the axing of a number of local weekly and daily titles in Wales in recent years.
Kidney transplant patients 'in limbo'
A father-of-two waiting for a life-changing kidney transplant has said he has been left "inlimbo" due to coronavirus.
Shaun Ruck, 34, from Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has been waiting four years for a kidney and needs dialysis three times a week.
But with Wales' only transplant centre temporarily closed, he will not be contacted if a match is found.
The Welsh Government said plans to re-open the unit were being considered.
At the start of this year there were 201 patients waiting for a kidney transplant in Wales - accounting for 80% of all patients waiting for an organ transplant.
But at the start of the lockdown, transplant units were closed due to fears about patients with low immune systems being at risk of the virus.
