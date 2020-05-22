Coronavirus: Easier to catch criminals during lockdown, police say

George Herd, Gareth Vincent, Carys Betteley and Rhiannon Beacham
All times stated are UK
'I feel wonderful' says woman, 94, who survived coronavirus
Brendon Williams
BBC News
When Eluned Mathias got terrible pains in her joints and was taken to hospital she "never dreamt" she might have contracted coronavirus.
The 94-year-old, from Y Fron in Gwynedd, said it was "quite a shock" as she was not leaving the house.
Now, after being transferred to a community hospital, set up to deal with the pressures caused by the pandemic, she is almost ready to go home.
"I feel much, much better - wonderful really," she said.
"I can't remember very much about the Monday I went in, I was so bad.
"I can't thank them enough for their kindness, and they've been there 24/7, 100%... and I'm very, very thankful for it."
In response to the outbreak, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board transformed its community hospitals in Pwllheli, Dolgellau and Tywyn to local virus hubs, closing the minor injury units to increase the available number of beds in Gwynedd and Anglesey.
500 Welsh volunteers sought for vaccine trials
A coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford researchers is to begin the next phases of human trials.
The Covid-19 vaccine began the first stage in April, and with more than 1,000 people already immunised it is now recruiting for more volunteers.
This time, a small number of older adults and children aged over five will also be involved.
The venture involves Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Public Health Wales and Cardiff University’s Centre for Trials Research.
On Sunday the UK government said it had an agreement for 30 million doses of the Oxford vaccine to be available by September if the trial was successful, as part of a 100 million-dose agreement.
When the Oxford vaccine trial began in April it was the first in Europe to be trialled in humans. Of the 800 people who were initially recruited, half were to receive the Covid-19 vaccine while half would receive a control vaccine that protected against meningitis but not coronavirus.
Volunteers will not know which vaccine they have received, but doctors will.
William and Kate join care home bingo session
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found themselves drafted in as bingo callers to help keep up the spirits of residents at a care home in Cardiff during the coronavirus lockdown.
In a video call, the royal couple also heard from members of staff at the Shire Hall home in Cardiff Bay, who said morale was "lovely" despite the extra pressures caused by the pandemic.
The duke said he had "never known Welsh people not to know how to have fun", although one resident commented that the bingo calling "wasn't as good as it should have been".
'Don't forget rural communities and farmers need support'
A farmer who invested in self-catering cottages to "survive" in a remote location has warned many businesses will not last through the lockdown unless they get support.
Garry Williams, from Gwynfe in Carmarthenshire, made a huge investment to convert buildings on his land into holiday cottages with hot tubs overlooking the Black Mountains.
But the pandemic means his family has already lost thousands of pounds in income due to cancelled bookings, and may lose the summer season completely.
"Farming incomes are at best unpredictable, so we borrowed the money and made the investment for the future.
"We're shut now and there's no complaints about that, we need to protect our communities, but it means we've got no income and still got a mortgage to pay."
Farming unions said more pressure needs to be placed on governments to ensure the communities get the help they need.
It follows warnings Wales will be more exposed to the economic impact of lockdown than other parts of the UK.
The Welsh Government said it expected applications for a second phase of an economic resilience fund to re-open in June.
It said it was also consulting with both farming and the food and drink sector to assist the industries.
Criminals 'caught red handed' during lockdown stops
Drug dealers have been caught red handed committing crimes during police vehicle checks during the coronavirus lockdown.
With fewer cars on the road, police have been stopping motorists to check where they are going to see if they are sticking to essential travel rules.
Chf Insp Martin Smith, from the Dyfed-Powys force, said: "Not all drivers are criminals, but all criminals drive.
"They are going to stand out more because there's less vehicles on the road."
In Pembrokeshire, a man who travelled in a BMW from Cardiff to Tenby for a walk was arrested in Stepaside because police found he was wanted for recall to prison.
Police have been using roadside drug tests to catch motorists driving under the influence of cannabis or cocaine, in addition to tests for alcohol, and hundreds have been caught driving without a licence or insurance.
They include a man who said he was taking his children for a drive to get them to sleep - and was found to have no insurance.
Good morning
Good morning - and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales on Friday, 22 May.
Here are some of the key points from yesterday:
Another nine deaths of people with coronavirus in Wales were confirmed by Public Health Wales, taking its total to 1,247
The older people's commissioner called for an investigation into the Welsh Government's speed of testing in care homes
A Welsh firm will be producing millions of antibody tests for the UK to determine whether people have had coronavirus
The charge paid by overseas workers to use the NHS will be
scrapped for health and care workers, the UK government has said
People in Wales took part in the ninth weekly "clap for carers"
