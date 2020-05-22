Coronavirus: Easier to catch criminals during lockdown, police say

BBC Copyright: BBC On the road to recovery - 94-year-old Eluned Mathias Image caption: On the road to recovery - 94-year-old Eluned Mathias

When Eluned Mathias got terrible pains in her joints and was taken to hospital she "never dreamt" she might have contracted coronavirus.

The 94-year-old, from Y Fron in Gwynedd, said it was "quite a shock" as she was not leaving the house.

Now, after being transferred to a community hospital, set up to deal with the pressures caused by the pandemic, she is almost ready to go home.

"I feel much, much better - wonderful really," she said.

"I can't remember very much about the Monday I went in, I was so bad.

"I can't thank them enough for their kindness, and they've been there 24/7, 100%... and I'm very, very thankful for it."

In response to the outbreak, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board transformed its community hospitals in Pwllheli, Dolgellau and Tywyn to local virus hubs, closing the minor injury units to increase the available number of beds in Gwynedd and Anglesey.