Rolls-Royce has said it will cut 9,000\njobs and warned it will take "several years" for the airline\nindustry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The firm, which makes engines for planes, said the losses would mainly affect its civil aerospace division. Chief executive Warren East said: "This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it." Rolls-Royce expects the worldwide cuts to achieve costs savings of £700m. Mr East told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the company hadn't yet concluded on "exactly" where the job losses will be due to having to consult with unions. But he said: "It's fair to say that of our civil aerospace business approximately two thirds of the total employees are in the UK at the moment and that's probably a good first proxy."
Onions and carrots as drums for lockdown single
When you are recording in lockdown and realise your drummer does not have any kit you would probably give up, right?
But the drummer for Cardiff-based swing group Year of the Dog - who featured in Netflix's hit comedy Sex Education - decided to get creative as the band recorded their EP.
The percussionist drummed on onions and carrots, hit wine bottles, and shook boxes of cereal and pasta, as the band recorded the tracks over video call from their homes.
Leader of the band Felix Lindsell-Hales said: "The man is brilliant.
"When you are limited with what you've got, just using your imagination is going to build so many new things."
Meeting loved ones outdoors in Wales 'being considered'
Wales' health minister is considering whether people should be able to meet loved ones who are not already in their household outdoors.
The next review of the Welsh Government's lockdown rules is due next week, on 28 May.
It comes as new advice said the virus is "very likely to decay very quickly" when exposed to sunlight.
Vaughan Gething said ministers were having a "very real debate".
In Northern Ireland, groups of up to six people who do not share a household are being allowed to meet outdoors - in England people can meet one other person from outside their household outdoors.
It is not expected any decision would be made before the lockdown review is completed.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams is due to take today's daily Welsh Government briefing later.
Parents use app to see premature babies
An app is helping parents of premature or ill babies in north Wales keep in touch with their children during lockdown.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions parents cannot be at special care baby units at all times.
So nurses at Ysbyty Gwynedd, in Bangor, and Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Bodelwyddan, are helping maintain contact by sending photos and updates using Baby Diary.
Neonatal unit manager Caren Radcliffe said it could ease parents' stress and help parents understand their baby's condition and progress.
"Due to the challenges around visiting during Covid-19 this app allows us to communicate with parents in a different way on a regular basis," she said.
"It's also vitally important that they receive visual updates on how they are progressing which is what the Baby Diary allows us to do in a secure way."
Betsi Cadwaladr health board said the app was now being introduced at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, and would continue to use it after the pandemic.
'Dedicated and caring' Swansea nurse dies
A "dedicated" nurse who spent 41 years at the same hospital has died with coronavirus.
Liz Spooner, 62, worked in the coronary care unit at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.
Hospital director Jan Worthing said: "Liz will be sorely missed by us all and her death leaves a massive hole in the Singleton Hospital family."
She added: "Liz has always given her all delivering an excellent standard of care.
"She was well known throughout Singleton as a fantastic caring colleague with a dry sense of humour."
Young carers 'turned away' from shops in lockdown
Young carers are being shouted at and turned away from special shopping hours due to "not being believed", a charity fears.
Carers Trust Wales said some had been shouted at by shoppers and stopped from going into shops during the pandemic.
Fayeth, from Rhyl, cares for her mother who has epilepsy and three younger sisters.
But the 13-year-old said she felt like she got "death stares" every time she left the house.
As many as one in five young people are caring for a family member with disabilities or mental health problems in Wales, according to the charity.
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday’s live page, bringing you all the latest on the coronavirus in Wales.
