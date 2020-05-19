Coronavirus: Charity helps sex workers virtually during outbreak

Peter Shuttleworth, Dafydd Pritchard and Rhiannon Beacham
Companies face 'fundamental issues' as workers return
Companies will face "fundamental issues" when staff return to workplaces after being furloughed during lockdown, a business leader has said.
Paul Slevin, chairman of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce, said while there was a desire among companies to get back to work, it would be overly optimistic to think the economy would "just bounce back".
"If you have staff who've been on furlough, they've been economically inactive - how do you bring them back and how do you get them up to speed?" he said.
"Those who have been economically active - working from home - how do you repatriate them back to the workplace?
"I think best practices are being shared by many businesses and this is good because the larger companies maybe have some direct experience on how to do this and have the facilities to be able to do it."
At Toyota's Deeside factory, managers have said workers will not be under pressure to hit normal targets since they returned to work last week, due to social-distancing measures.
Young people 'most likely to lose work' in lockdown
Young people are most likely to have lost work or seen their income drop because of the coronavirus pandemic, a report suggests.
More than one in three 18 to 24-year-olds is earning less than before the outbreak, research by the Resolution Foundation claims.
It said younger workers risk their pay being affected for years, while older staff may end up involuntarily retired.
Young people tend to be hardest hit by economic slumps.
How do sex workers keep safe during pandemic?
Sex workers are having to choose between risking their own and others' safety or having no income during the coronavirus pandemic, a charity has warned.
Cardiff-based charity Safer Wales said it had seen a 69% increase in women contacting them to get help since the start of lockdown.
For Mistress Pearll sex work is her only form of income, but while she has moved her services online, she says she is still being pressured by men to meet in person.
"They still ask if I'm doing meet-ups, and when I say 'no' they just say 'please, it'll only take a few minutes'. But in those few minutes, they could still give you the virus," she said.
Here are some of the top stories you are waking up to this morning, with a few of last night's headlines.