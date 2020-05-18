Coronavirus in Wales: UK nations 'must work together'

A drop-off point to receive coronavirus samples for testing
  1. Call for UK nations to work together on testing

    Prof Sian Griffiths
    Copyright: BBC

    Wales must work closely with the other UK nations to secure testing resources to deal with coronavirus, an expert has said.

    Prof Sian Griffiths, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said it would be “more sensible” to adopt a four-nations approach to securing swabs and reagents – which are used in testing analysis.

    In March, the Welsh Government said a deal for 5,000 extra daily coronavirus tests from pharmaceutical company Roche had collapsed, although the Swiss firm denied there had been an agreement.

    Wales receives 19% of Roche’s UK allocation for testing, which equates to about 900 per day.

    The Welsh Government said it was working closely with the UK government in response to the pandemic.

  2. Good morning

    Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the latest coronavirus news in Wales on Monday.

    In case you missed anything, here’s a summary of what happened yesterday:

    • An online platform for key workers to book coronavirus tests has been scrapped by the Welsh Government, which has opted for a UK-wide system
    • 12 more deaths of people with coronavirus were confirmed, taking the total to 1,203
    • Police said they were “busy” with people making non-essential journeys on the first weekend since lockdown rules were relaxed in England
    • Labour leader Keir Starmer called for a four-nations approach to tackling the virus
    • Work started to widen some pavements in Cardiff to allow for social distancing
    Works on Castle St
    Copyright: BBC
