A “traffic light” roadmap setting out how Wales could exit the coronavirus lockdown will be published later this morning by the first minister.

Mark Drakeford will explain how restrictions on day-to-day life may begin to be eased, but he is unlikely to give any dates.

It is likely to differ from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for easing the lockdown, which he revealed earlier this week.

Last week, Mr Drakeford extended the lockdown in Wales until late May, with some minor alterations to exercise rules and the opening of businesses such as garden centres.

Lockdown in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland is controlled by the countries' separate governments - but in England it is overseen by UK ministers.