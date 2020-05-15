A “traffic light” roadmap setting out how Wales could exit\nthe coronavirus lockdown will be published later this morning by the first\nminister. Mark Drakeford will explain how restrictions on day-to-day\nlife may begin to be eased, but he is unlikely to give any dates. It is likely to differ from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s\nplans for easing the lockdown, which he revealed earlier this week. Last week, Mr Drakeford extended the lockdown in Wales until\nlate May, with some minor alterations to exercise rules and the opening of businesses\nsuch as garden centres. Lockdown in Wales, Scotland and\nNorthern Ireland is controlled by the countries' separate governments - but in\nEngland it is overseen by UK ministers.
Drakeford to set out lockdown exit plan
