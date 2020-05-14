For people living on or near the Wales-England border, the difference in restrictions in each country has left them in a unique situation.

Jeff Revill owns Broadstone Park Camping and Fishery, which is situated on the English/Welsh border between Monmouth in Monmouthshire and Coleford in Gloucestershire.

It has the border actually running through it.

He told Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We're the first campsite or last campsite in Wales and also the first campsite or last campsite in England.

"At the moment both sides of the campsite are closed as per instructions from the government, so we've got no campers so the only thing that's going to be open is the fishing.

"We had calls as soon as it was announced you could fish, mainly coming from the English side of the border.

"Our ponds are actually situated in England by a meter or two so we will be allowing a few fishermen, not too many, that can socially distance quite easily.

He added: "If we did have people from Wales [asking to fish], I would probably decline at this moment and see how we move forward."