Believers from different religions around the world are taking part in a day or prayer for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pope Francis proposed the "day of prayer, fasting, and works of charity, to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic". The Church in Wales is encouraging people to take part.
What happens if your business is in both Wales and England?
For people living on or near the Wales-England border, the difference in restrictions in each country has left them in a unique situation.
Jeff Revill owns Broadstone Park Camping and Fishery, which is situated on the English/Welsh border between Monmouth in Monmouthshire and Coleford in Gloucestershire.
It has the border actually running through it.
He told Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We're the first campsite or last campsite in Wales and also the first campsite or last campsite in England.
"At the moment both sides of the campsite are closed as per instructions from the government, so we've got no campers so the only thing that's going to be open is the fishing.
"We had calls as soon as it was announced you could fish, mainly coming from the English side of the border.
"Our ponds are actually situated in England by a meter or two so we will be allowing a few fishermen, not too many, that can socially distance quite easily.
He added: "If we did have people from Wales [asking to fish], I would probably decline at this moment and see how we move forward."
Why hasn't the UK listed loss of smell as a symptom?
Kirstie Brewer
BBC News
Government advisers have been considering since March whether to include loss of smell among the criteria for deciding whether someone has Covid-19.
Evidence that it is one of the symptoms is already strong and some scientists argue this is now an urgent step, as the lockdown is eased in England.
The NHS website says the "main symptoms" of Covid-19 are a high temperature and a new, continuous cough.
Police 'hands tied' over lockdown fines
The Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales Arfon Jones has criticised First Minister Mark Drakeford for not increasing fines for people who break lockdown rules.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are not planning to change the fine system in Wales at the moment but we are keeping the matter under consideration.”
Mrf Jones tweeted: It's like giving you the tools and tying your hands."
People found to be breaking the rules can be fined £60, although this is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.
In England fines now start at £100 for a first offence- reduced to £50 if paid promptly - through to a maximum of £3,200.
Coronavirus 'may never go away'
The coronavirus "may never go away", the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.
Speaking at a briefing, WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan warned against trying to predict when the virus would disappear.
He added that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require a "massive effort".
Almost 300,000 people worldwide are reported to have died with coronavirus, and more than 4.3m cases recorded.
The UN meanwhile warned the pandemic was causing widespread distress and mental ill health - particularly in countries where there's a lack of investment in mental healthcare.
'Testing is the way forward'
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to BBC Radio Wales
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer says he's a "big fan" of testing in care homes, but says the testing needs to be rigorous.
In an interview on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, he said: "If you test someone on Monday, you have to test them again on Tuesday and on Wednesday, that's just the kind of testing we have at the moment.
"But yes, I think testing is the way forward at the moment."
Sir Keir also spoke about the four nations going their own way in terms of the lockdown restrictions.
"I don't want to say that the Welsh Government is getting things right because they're a Labour government or that the UK Government is wrong because they're a Conservative government.
"What I want to do is to build a consensus across all nations to deal with the crisis together."
And asked about winning back lost Labour voters in Wales after the last general election, he said: "I think as the leader of the party I need to listen to what the voters are saying."
Fines for lockdown breaches will not increase
The Welsh Government has said it is “not planning to change the fine system in Wales at the moment” but will keep “the matter under consideration,” it has said.
Wales’ four police and crime commissioners and four chief constables had jointly written to the First Minister Mark Drakeford to ask for the penalties to be raised as they have been in England.
People found to be breaking the rules can be fined £60, although this is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.
In England fines now start at £100 for a first offence - reduced to £50 if paid promptly - through to a maximum of £3,200.
DWP tells Welsh staff to use English test centres
People working for a UK government department in Wales have been told to drive to coronavirus test centres in England if they show symptoms.
In a letter seen by the BBC, Department for Work and Pensions staff are told testing in Wales is prioritised for other critical workers.
It says anyone with symptoms should go to "a test site in England".
It says access to tests for staff "is proving to be more of a challenge" than in England and Scotland.
The letter suggests workers do not currently have access to priority testing for coronavirus in Wales.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “At present to book a test, critical workers and their employers should follow the nearest local referral arrangement in place, as detailed on our website.
"Public Health Wales have been in contact with DWP about the referral system in Wales."
