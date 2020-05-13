Coronavirus: Call for credible testing plan in Wales

Aston Martin Chief Executive Lawrence Stroll said: "With St Athan reopened safely last week, I am extremely pleased that DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021."
Mini, junior and youth football seasons ended in Wales
All mini, junior and youth football league seasons in Wales have been ended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Football Association of Wales has announced.
The FAW’s
National League Board has also taken the same decision with academy
football leagues.
In a statement, the FAW said: "A decision on the
conclusion and method of ending the season will be discussed further by the FAW
Board of Directors in due course and communicated to the Area Associations
thereafter."
For gardeners at home, it's been a frustration not to be able to plant during one of the most beautiful springtimes the UK has seen in years.
"As an industry we have missed probably the best spring that any of us can remember," says Boyd Douglas-Davies, president of the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) and director of British Garden Centres, a 57-branch chain.
Health minister criticised for eating chips on picnic bench
Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething has been criticised by
an opposition politician after The Sun newspaper published a photo of him sitting on
a picnic bench and eating chips with his family.
Andrew RT Davies tweeted: “Smell
something fishy here, pardon the pun.
“Welsh Labour's health minister breaks his own
government's guidelines (can't picnic or sit at a bench for a prolonged period)
on Saturday, and then those guidelines are mysteriously changed on the Monday...”
The Sun reported: “Labour’s Welsh
health minister tucked into chips at a picnic table despite telling people to 'stay at home and save lives'.
“Vaughan
Gething, 46, was snapped with his wife Michelle and their five-year-old son
eating the takeaway snack over the Bank Holiday weekend…
“But Gething's
own strict lockdown rules - which were relaxed on Monday - stated that 'spending a prolonged period on a park bench' was not allowed.”
Yesterday Mr Gething tweeted: "Really disappointing that The Sun are planning to print a photo of me on a walk with my wife and young son on the weekend.
"Our 5 year old was hungry and we bought some chips - all within the rules."
The Conservatives said "hope and vision" on
leaving lockdown had been "severely lacking", while Plaid Cymru
called the plans "very much overdue".
Since its report was leaked, Public Health Wales has
said its analysis now suggests the number of tests needed would be in the range
of 7,500 to 17,000 daily but that 10,000 tests a day would be a "realistic requirement".
Good morning
Good morning. Thanks for joining us for Wednesday’s coverage
of the coronavirus outbreak in Wales.
Closing the border
between Wales and England to stop people breaking Welsh coronavirus
lockdown rules is not a
"real option", Health Minister Vaughan Gething said. It
comes after different rules were announced by the Welsh and UK
governments
Aston Martin reports £119m loss
Aston Martin made a pre-tax loss of £119m for the first three months of 2020.
The luxury carmaker said their sales dropped between January and March due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The company’s losses during the same period in 2019 were £17.3m.
Work has resumed at the company's St Athan plant in Vale of Glamorgan that produces its new DBX sports utility vehicle.
Coronavirus: Morning update
Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this morning.
Why garden centres reopened first
Garden centres have become the first businesses allowed to reopen to the public - first in Wales and from today in England - since the government shut down non-essential shops.
But why were they singled out and how will they cope with business in the pandemic?
UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis
The UK economy shrank at the fastest pace since the financial crisis in the first quarter of 2020 as coronavirus forced the country into lockdown.
The Office for National Statistics said the economy contracted by 2% in the three months to March, following zero growth in the final quarter of 2019.
The UK's dominant services sector suffered a record decline.
Analysts expect a bigger slump in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover.
Firms 'need cash' to help workers social-distance
Small businesses need government cash to help staff to socially distance during the pandemic, an employers group has said.
By law, companies in Wales must make sure staff can follow the two-metre rule during the restrictions.
But the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said cash was needed for changes to get staff back to work.
The Welsh Government said it was doing all it could to support employers and workers.
In a report, the FSB calls for a number of measures and schemes to help shops, small hotels, and businesses to survive and get back up and running when restrictions are eased.
Chairman Ben Francis said: "There must be a plan to assist firms as they seek to navigate such uncertain terrain."
Fear of spike in abandoned puppies after lockdown
Puppies bought during lockdown could be abandoned once restrictions are eased, rescue workers fear.
Internet searches for "buy a puppy" increased by 120% during the first month of coronavirus restrictions, according to the Dogs Trust.
Now staff at a Carmarthenshire shelter have urged people not to buy a puppy during lockdown.
Owner of Many Tears Rescue Centre, Sylvia Vanatta, said new owners may be unable to commit once back in work.
One-year-old jackapoo Leo (pictured) arrived at the Many Tears Centre in Cefneithin four months ago, after he was almost put down due to his owner being unable to cope.
A vet in Swansea contacted the centre saying Leo was showing signs of aggression and his owner was struggling.
Ms Vanatta said Leo was an example of how a dog can pick up bad habits from not being socialised properly from a young age.
Coronavirus 'test, track, trace' plans expected
Credible plans to test, track and trace coronavirus are vital if lockdown measures are to be lifted in Wales, opposition parties say.
Welsh Health minister Vaughan Gething is expected to set out proposals later.
A leaked report suggested about 30,000 tests a day may be needed but ministers believe far fewer will be required.
Good morning. Thanks for joining us for Wednesday’s coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Wales.
Here’s a recap of what happened on Tuesday: