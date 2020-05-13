Drive through coronavirus testing centre in Cardiff
Coronavirus: Call for credible testing plan in Wales

Nicola Bryan, Dafydd Pritchard and Rhiannon Beacham

  1. Aston Martin reports £119m loss

    Aston Martin made a pre-tax loss of £119m for the first three months of 2020.

    The luxury carmaker said their sales dropped between January and March due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

    The company’s losses during the same period in 2019 were £17.3m.

    Work has resumed at the company's St Athan plant in Vale of Glamorgan that produces its new DBX sports utility vehicle.

    Aston Martin Chief Executive Lawrence Stroll said: "With St Athan reopened safely last week, I am extremely pleased that DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021."

    Aston Martin's DBX sports utility vehicle
    Copyright: ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA

  2. Mini, junior and youth football seasons ended in Wales

    All mini, junior and youth football league seasons in Wales have been ended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Football Association of Wales has announced.

    The FAW’s National League Board has also taken the same decision with academy football leagues.

    In a statement, the FAW said: "A decision on the conclusion and method of ending the season will be discussed further by the FAW Board of Directors in due course and communicated to the Area Associations thereafter."

    The FAW had already suspended senior football at all levels in Wales.

    Football
    Copyright: Getty Images

  4. Why garden centres reopened first

    Garden centres have become the first businesses allowed to reopen to the public - first in Wales and from today in England - since the government shut down non-essential shops.

    But why were they singled out and how will they cope with business in the pandemic?

    For gardeners at home, it's been a frustration not to be able to plant during one of the most beautiful springtimes the UK has seen in years.

    "As an industry we have missed probably the best spring that any of us can remember," says Boyd Douglas-Davies, president of the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) and director of British Garden Centres, a 57-branch chain.

    Dead plants at a garden centre
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Some nurseries have been forced to compost or recycle many thousands of plants

  5. Health minister criticised for eating chips on picnic bench

    Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething has been criticised by an opposition politician after The Sun newspaper published a photo of him sitting on a picnic bench and eating chips with his family.

    Andrew RT Davies tweeted: “Smell something fishy here, pardon the pun.

    “Welsh Labour's health minister breaks his own government's guidelines (can't picnic or sit at a bench for a prolonged period) on Saturday, and then those guidelines are mysteriously changed on the Monday...”

    The Sun reported: “Labour’s Welsh health minister tucked into chips at a picnic table despite telling people to 'stay at home and save lives'.

    “Vaughan Gething, 46, was snapped with his wife Michelle and their five-year-old son eating the takeaway snack over the Bank Holiday weekend…

    “But Gething's own strict lockdown rules - which were relaxed on Monday - stated that 'spending a prolonged period on a park bench' was not allowed.”

    Yesterday Mr Gething tweeted: "Really disappointing that The Sun are planning to print a photo of me on a walk with my wife and young son on the weekend.

    "Our 5 year old was hungry and we bought some chips - all within the rules."

  6. UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis

    The UK economy shrank at the fastest pace since the financial crisis in the first quarter of 2020 as coronavirus forced the country into lockdown.

    The Office for National Statistics said the economy contracted by 2% in the three months to March, following zero growth in the final quarter of 2019.

    The UK's dominant services sector suffered a record decline.

    Analysts expect a bigger slump in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover.

    Construction worker
    Copyright: Getty Images

  7. Firms 'need cash' to help workers social-distance

    Small businesses need government cash to help staff to socially distance during the pandemic, an employers group has said.

    By law, companies in Wales must make sure staff can follow the two-metre rule during the restrictions.

    But the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said cash was needed for changes to get staff back to work.

    The Welsh Government said it was doing all it could to support employers and workers.

    In a report, the FSB calls for a number of measures and schemes to help shops, small hotels, and businesses to survive and get back up and running when restrictions are eased.

    Chairman Ben Francis said: "There must be a plan to assist firms as they seek to navigate such uncertain terrain."

    Social distancing
    Copyright: Getty Images

  8. Fear of spike in abandoned puppies after lockdown

    Puppies bought during lockdown could be abandoned once restrictions are eased, rescue workers fear.

    Internet searches for "buy a puppy" increased by 120% during the first month of coronavirus restrictions, according to the Dogs Trust.

    Now staff at a Carmarthenshire shelter have urged people not to buy a puppy during lockdown.

    Owner of Many Tears Rescue Centre, Sylvia Vanatta, said new owners may be unable to commit once back in work.

    One-year-old jackapoo Leo (pictured) arrived at the Many Tears Centre in Cefneithin four months ago, after he was almost put down due to his owner being unable to cope.

    A vet in Swansea contacted the centre saying Leo was showing signs of aggression and his owner was struggling.

    Ms Vanatta said Leo was an example of how a dog can pick up bad habits from not being socialised properly from a young age.

    Puppy
    Copyright: BBC

  9. Coronavirus 'test, track, trace' plans expected

    Credible plans to test, track and trace coronavirus are vital if lockdown measures are to be lifted in Wales, opposition parties say.

    Welsh Health minister Vaughan Gething is expected to set out proposals later.

    A leaked report suggested about 30,000 tests a day may be needed but ministers believe far fewer will be required.

    The Conservatives said "hope and vision" on leaving lockdown had been "severely lacking", while Plaid Cymru called the plans "very much overdue".

    Since its report was leaked, Public Health Wales has said its analysis now suggests the number of tests needed would be in the range of 7,500 to 17,000 daily but that 10,000 tests a day would be a "realistic requirement".

    Vaughan Gething at yesterday's press conference
    Copyright: BBC

  10. Good morning

    Good morning. Thanks for joining us for Wednesday’s coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Wales.

    Here’s a recap of what happened on Tuesday:

