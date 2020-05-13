Coronavirus: Call for credible testing plan in Wales

Aston Martin made a pre-tax loss of £119m for the first three months of 2020.

The luxury carmaker said their sales dropped between January and March due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company’s losses during the same period in 2019 were £17.3m.

Work has resumed at the company's St Athan plant in Vale of Glamorgan that produces its new DBX sports utility vehicle.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Lawrence Stroll said: "With St Athan reopened safely last week, I am extremely pleased that DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021."