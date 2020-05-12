Coronavirus in Wales: Call for more intensive care training

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A petition calling for the funeral costs of NHS staff who die with coronavirus to be covered by the Welsh Government will be discussed later.

Some 400 people have signed the petition.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said a £60,000 death-in-service benefit should help cover financial hardship.

But the petition's co-creator said refusing to also cover modest funeral costs was to "undervalue the risk taken" by health workers.

"It is an incredibly difficult time for anyone," said Jane Henderson, who started the petition with her Cardiff University colleague Karin Wahl-Jorgensen.

"It's just terrible for families who have lost people, families who have lost their mum or their sister, because they have been working for the health service.

"I just think that tiny bit of additional trauma should be taken away from families."