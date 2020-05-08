VE Day poster in window
Live

Wales marks 75th anniversary of VE Day during lockdown

Live Reporting

Peter Shuttleworth and Gemma Ryall

All times stated are UK

  1. Rugby star gives police stay at home advice

    Wales rugby star George North delivers police advice for people to stay at home this bank holiday weekend despite the forecast for warm weather.

  2. 'I drove general to WW2 peace treaty signing'

    Marjorie Morgan
    Copyright: Marjorie Morgan

    "There was singing and great great joy, there was no question it was all over."

    Standing in the packed streets of Versailles, France, 75 years ago, Marjorie Morgan celebrated VE Day.

    Just hours before, she had driven a general to Reims, and stood outside as the Allied and German officers signed the peace treaty to bring an end to World War Two in Europe.

    "To me it was just a job, it was something you think about afterwards", she said.

    While the 98-year-old believes there was nothing remarkable about her role during the war, hers is one of the many incredible stories of sacrifice made by people from communities across Wales all those years ago.

    Today, like others who remember that time, Marjorie will celebrate the anniversary of VE Day on a much smaller scale, unable to see her family in person due to the coronavirus restrictions.

  4. Welsh Government to reveal lockdown plans later

    Wales' first minister will later outline how and when lockdown adjustments may be made

    Mark Drakeford's approach is expected to be cautious and comes after Downing Street conceded Wales and the other UK nations can move differently on easing the restrictions.

    Welsh ministers met twice on Thursday to discuss their formal review of the Welsh stay-at-home regulations, which must be completed every three weeks.

    Their announcement will be made two days ahead of when Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out the plan for England.

    M4 motorway
    Copyright: Gett
    Wales' major roads have been much quieter since the start of lockdown

  5. What is VE Day?

    VE Day - or 'Victory in Europe Day' - marks the day towards the end of World War Two (WW2) when fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe came to an end.

    On 8 May 1945, Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio at 3pm that the war in Europe had come to an end, following Germany's surrender the day before.

    Members of the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), driving through Trafalgar Square in a service vehicle during the VE Day celebrations in London, 8th May 1945.
    Copyright: Getty Images

  6. 'Stay at home important despite sunny weather'

    People have been told they should continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown measures this bank holiday weekend, despite the forecast of sunny weather.

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important" the public follows the current "stay at home" guidance.

    Temperatures are expected to reach 24C (75F) across parts of the UK on the early May bank holiday on Friday, which was moved to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

    Some police forces have already told people to avoid beauty spots and warned there will be officers on patrol.

    Cardiff Bay in the sunshine
    Copyright: Getty Images

  7. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to our coverage of how Wales will mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day as the Welsh Government prepares to give an update on the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

    Here’s the bank holiday Friday morning headlines:

    • First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to outline later how and when minor adjustments to Wales' coronavirus lockdown measures will happen
    • Follow the Welsh Government's lunchtime briefing on this live page, on BBC One Wales and on BBC iPlayer. The first minister will then deliver a statement on BBC One Wales at 17:55 BST
    • People are being told to continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown 'stay at home' rules this bank holiday weekend despite the expected sunny weather
    • There will be a nationwide two-minute silence on the 75th anniversary of VE Day later to remember the fallen in World War Two at 11:00 BST
    • Welsh classical singer Katherine Jenkins will feature in a special VE Day BBC TV programme on BBC One at 20:00
    • The Queen will address the nation in a pre-recorded message broadcast by the BBC at 21:00, at the exact moment her father King George VI gave a radio address 75 years ago
    • Shortly after, people of the UK will be invited to stand on their doorstep or at their window to join in a mass sing-a-long of We'll Meet Again
    • A further 18 people died with coronavirus, taking the total death toll number to 1,062
    • Public Health Wales announced there was 87 new Covid-19 cases in Wales, with a total 10,851 confirmed cases since February
    A house in Wattsvillehas decorated their house with a rainbow flag showing support for the NHS
    Copyright: Getty Images
