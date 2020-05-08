"There was singing and great great joy, there was no question it was all over."
Standing in the packed streets of Versailles, France, 75 years ago, Marjorie Morgan celebrated VE Day.
Just hours before, she had driven a general to Reims, and stood outside as the Allied and German officers signed the peace treaty to bring an end to World War Two in Europe.
"To me it was just a job, it was something you think about afterwards", she said.
While the 98-year-old believes there was nothing remarkable about her role during the war, hers is one of the many incredible stories of sacrifice made by people from communities across Wales all those years ago.
Today, like others who remember that time, Marjorie will celebrate the anniversary of VE Day on a much smaller scale, unable to see her family in person due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Live Reporting
Peter Shuttleworth and Gemma Ryall
All times stated are UK
Rugby star gives police stay at home advice
Wales rugby star George North delivers police advice for people to stay at home this bank holiday weekend despite the forecast for warm weather.
'I drove general to WW2 peace treaty signing'
"There was singing and great great joy, there was no question it was all over."
Standing in the packed streets of Versailles, France, 75 years ago, Marjorie Morgan celebrated VE Day.
Just hours before, she had driven a general to Reims, and stood outside as the Allied and German officers signed the peace treaty to bring an end to World War Two in Europe.
"To me it was just a job, it was something you think about afterwards", she said.
While the 98-year-old believes there was nothing remarkable about her role during the war, hers is one of the many incredible stories of sacrifice made by people from communities across Wales all those years ago.
Today, like others who remember that time, Marjorie will celebrate the anniversary of VE Day on a much smaller scale, unable to see her family in person due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Warm weather forecast for VE Day celebrations
Temperatures are expected to reach 24C (75F) across parts of the UK on bank holiday Friday as Wales marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Welsh Government to reveal lockdown plans later
Wales' first minister will later outline how and when lockdown adjustments may be made
Mark Drakeford's approach is expected to be cautious and comes after Downing Street conceded Wales and the other UK nations can move differently on easing the restrictions.
Welsh ministers met twice on Thursday to discuss their formal review of the Welsh stay-at-home regulations, which must be completed every three weeks.
Their announcement will be made two days ahead of when Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out the plan for England.
What is VE Day?
VE Day - or 'Victory in Europe Day' - marks the day towards the end of World War Two (WW2) when fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe came to an end.
On 8 May 1945, Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio at 3pm that the war in Europe had come to an end, following Germany's surrender the day before.
'Stay at home important despite sunny weather'
People have been told they should continue obeying the coronavirus lockdown measures this bank holiday weekend, despite the forecast of sunny weather.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important" the public follows the current "stay at home" guidance.
Temperatures are expected to reach 24C (75F) across parts of the UK on the early May bank holiday on Friday, which was moved to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Some police forces have already told people to avoid beauty spots and warned there will be officers on patrol.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of how Wales will mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day as the Welsh Government prepares to give an update on the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Here’s the bank holiday Friday morning headlines: