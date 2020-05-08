Marjorie Morgan Copyright: Marjorie Morgan

"There was singing and great great joy, there was no question it was all over."

Standing in the packed streets of Versailles, France, 75 years ago, Marjorie Morgan celebrated VE Day.

Just hours before, she had driven a general to Reims, and stood outside as the Allied and German officers signed the peace treaty to bring an end to World War Two in Europe.

"To me it was just a job, it was something you think about afterwards", she said.

While the 98-year-old believes there was nothing remarkable about her role during the war, hers is one of the many incredible stories of sacrifice made by people from communities across Wales all those years ago.

Today, like others who remember that time, Marjorie will celebrate the anniversary of VE Day on a much smaller scale, unable to see her family in person due to the coronavirus restrictions.