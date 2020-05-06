Coronavirus in Wales: 'Don't have blanket ban for older people'

There should not be a blanket ban on over-70s leaving lockdown at the same time as people without pre-existing medical conditions, the older people's commissioner for Wales has said.

Helena Herklots told BBC Radio Wales: “We do know that age is a risk factor in coronavirus but we know also there are other risk factors coming through, for example we know that obesity seems to be a risk factor and being male seems to be a risk factor as well.

“It is about understanding the risk and communicating that clearly but that doesn't mean there should be a blanket ban, that would be damaging very damaging for older people. It would be damaging for all of us…

“Some people over 70 will be working, some will be volunteering, they'll be the backbone of our communities, many will be caring for their grandchildren.

“It's not right to say everyone over 70 is vulnerable.”

She was backing a similar call from former MP Ann Clwyd.