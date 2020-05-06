Coronavirus in Wales: 'Don't have blanket ban for older people'

'There should not be a blanket ban on over-70s leaving lockdown'
'There should not be a blanket ban on over-70s leaving lockdown'
There should not be a blanket ban on over-70s leaving lockdown at the same time as people without pre-existing medical conditions, the older people's commissioner for Wales has said.
Helena Herklots told BBC Radio Wales: “We do know that age is a risk factor in coronavirus but we know also there are other risk factors coming through, for example we know that obesity seems to be a risk factor and being male seems to be a risk factor as well.
“It is about understanding the risk and communicating that clearly but that doesn't mean there should be a blanket ban, that would be damaging very damaging for older people. It would be damaging for all of us…
“Some people over 70 will be working, some will be volunteering, they'll be the backbone of our communities, many will be caring for their grandchildren.
“It's not right to say everyone over 70 is vulnerable.”
She was backing a similar call from former MP Ann Clwyd.
'Disaster' of house buying during pandemic
When Dean Bridle and his family found the “perfect” property in February, they imagined they would be living in their new home in Baglan, Port Talbot by now.
But they are among 400,000 property transactions have stalled in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to website Zoopla.
“It would be a disaster if we lost this property,” said Dean, 34.
“We thought we might be quite lucky and it wouldn't affect it too much, or the lockdown wouldn't last this long.
“After a lot of searching, the biggest problem is that we could not find another property like that. It ticks every box and more.
“We quickly realised during lockdown how cramped [our current] house is when we’re all here and you're trying to work from home and the kids are trying to get schooled from home.”
The government has urged people not to move house until after the lockdown to try to limit the spread of coronavirus across the UK.
Research suggests the market has seen a 60% drop in demand since early March - and as much as 80% in Cardiff.
Estate agents have also been affected and Julia Evans, branch manager at Clee Tompkinson Francis in Port Talbot, is among those to have been furloughed.
However, she is optimistic of a post-pandemic boom: “People who have sat in their houses and possibly thought about moving will definitely want to move after this.
“We're keeping our fingers crossed that it will be more positive.”
Don't ban over-70s from lockdown easing, says ex-MP
A former MP has urged Welsh ministers not to impose a"blanket ban" on the over 70s being involved in the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.
Ann Clwyd represented Cynon Valley for 35 years, before retiring in December.
She said self-isolation is "difficult and lonely" and any easing of restrictions on movement should not exclude the over-70s.
Those people are classed as vulnerable and have been advised to be "particularly stringent" in following social distancing measures – regardless of their medical condition.
"People will be careful, but to put a ban on them doing this or that I think would be a mistake.
"I had pneumonia last year, I was in intensive care and I know I'm one of the at-risk people.
"But there are other people who haven't had respiratory problems or heart problems and are perfectly healthy.
"I know it's difficult to distinguish and I think you've got to leave a lot to people's common sense.”
Why are Welsh Assembly Members changing their name?
Today, the Welsh Assembly is undergoing a bit of a rebrand.
More than 20 years after its foundation, its name has changed and so has the title by which its 60 elected representatives are known.
The National Assembly for Wales will be known as Senedd Cymru - Welsh Parliament, while politicians will be called Members of the Senedd.
The revamp has been three years in the making and not without debate or controversy.
