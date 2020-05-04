A woman wearing a face mask and gloves walks past shuttered shopfronts in Ely, Cardiff
Coronavirus: Call to set up 'Covid-free' cancer hubs quicker

David Dulin and Gemma Ryall

  1. Cancer treatment response 'too slow'

    Robert Wright
    Copyright: BBC

    Wales is lagging behind England when it comes to setting up hubs free of Covid-19 to treat cancer patients, a charity has warned.

    Cancer Research UK in Wales said the response to treating patients in a safe environment had been too slow.

    It has been announced in England that thousands of cancer patients will be seen at new centres designed to be clear of coronavirus.

    The Welsh Government said decisions on services should be decided locally.

    Cancer patient Robert Wright, who is waiting to have a cancerous tumour in his bladder removed, said people were being given "false hope" by being told they would have operations soon.

    Welcome to today's coverage of the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak in Wales.

    We'll be bringing you the updates as they happen.

