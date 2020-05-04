BBC Copyright: BBC

Wales is lagging behind England when it comes to setting up hubs free of Covid-19 to treat cancer patients, a charity has warned.

Cancer Research UK in Wales said the response to treating patients in a safe environment had been too slow.

It has been announced in England that thousands of cancer patients will be seen at new centres designed to be clear of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government said decisions on services should be decided locally.

Cancer patient Robert Wright, who is waiting to have a cancerous tumour in his bladder removed, said people were being given "false hope" by being told they would have operations soon.