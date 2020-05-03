The programme will also
discuss the politics behind what we eat with Prof
Tim Lang, a visiting professor at Cardiff University.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Good morning
We’ll bring you all the latest on the coronavirus outbreak as First Minister Mark Drakeford says it will not stop Wales paying tribute
to the sacrifices of a generation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Live Reporting
Nicholas Bourne and Ruth Thomas
All times stated are UK
Food supply chains 'need a rethink'
The way we buy and sell food should be reviewed after the coronavirus crisis, an academic has said.
Dr Ludivine Petetin, from Cardiff University, said changes in global markets could lead to a worldwide food shortage in the coming months.
Last week, the Farmers Union of Wales said there was an "urgent need to safeguard domestic food security".
Dr Petetin said the weaknesses of the current "just in time" delivery system had been exposed by the crisis.
Coming up on Sunday Supplement
Health Minister Vaughan Gething is due to be interviewed on today's edition of BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement, starting now.
The programme will also discuss the politics behind what we eat with Prof Tim Lang, a visiting professor at Cardiff University.
Good morning
We’ll bring you all the latest on the coronavirus outbreak as First Minister Mark Drakeford says it will not stop Wales paying tribute to the sacrifices of a generation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.