The way we buy and sell food should be reviewed after the coronavirus crisis, an academic has said.

Dr Ludivine Petetin, from Cardiff University, said changes in global markets could lead to a worldwide food shortage in the coming months.

Last week, the Farmers Union of Wales said there was an "urgent need to safeguard domestic food security".

Dr Petetin said the weaknesses of the current "just in time" delivery system had been exposed by the crisis.