Coronavirus: Concern at lack of protective kit

Her mother Julie Jacques said the family's "light has been taken away".
Prison officers will form a guard of honour at Usk Prison for Rachael's coffin before her funeral later.
The Prison Service said its deepest sympathies were with her loved ones and colleagues.
The Ministry of Justice said there were "robust and flexible" plans in place to protect staff, with prisons working with public health and NHS services.
"Personal protective equipment is being provided to officers and all prisons have the soap and cleaning materials they need," a spokesman said.
Lockdown 'so difficult' for girl with autism
A Flintshire mother has said lockdown is badly affecting her teenage daughter - who has severe autism - and putting a heavy strain on her family.
Kathryn Elsmore, of Broughton, has been told her daughter Cerys,13, is a priority for a lockdown school hub but she remains at home.
She said she felt "semi-abandoned".
Flintshire council said it had to consider whether it could "safely offer suitable provision" for children on an individual basis.
Ms Elsmore, a mother-of-three who is also trying to home-school Cerys' younger brother, said: "She has no sense of danger which is probably our biggest problem at the moment."
Before Covid-19, she would be picked up at 08:00 from Monday to Friday, and then returned home from her school after 16:00.
She said Cerys did not understand why the family were indoors and she "doesn't respond well" to the kind of activities available in the house.
"She's much more an outdoor person, going on activities. She swims three times a week. She sometimes goes horse riding or ice skating," said Ms Elsmore.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Friday's live coverage from Wales.
We will be bringing you all the news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, with First Minister Mark Drakeford due to address the Welsh Government's daily press conference at around 12:30 this afternoon.
Second home 'clarity needed' after prescription from England delivered to Gwynedd
An MP has called for police to have greater powers after a pharmacist was asked by a GP in England to deliver medication to patient in a second home in Gwynedd.
The pharmacist gave out the medication but then called North Wales Police for advice.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts told BBC Radio Wales that police had no powers to act because the person was already in their second home.
But she said that powers to stop people travelling to rural and seaside areas were still not strong enough to stop the local health service being overwhelmed during the pandemic.
Last week revised lockdown regulations were issued, which made it clear people cannot remain away from the place they live.
With the bank holiday weekend approaching Ms Saville-Roberts said she had written to Health Minister Vaughan Gething urging the Welsh Government to give police more powers.
"This is a huge rural area, bare in mind that key workers have to go all the way to Llandudno for testing, people are really anxious about people coming here to self-isolate," she said.
One million virus recoveries recorded globally
The number of people known to have had the virus and recovered has passed a milestone, researchers say.
More than 1,014,000 people are now known to have had the virus and recovered, Johns Hopkins University in the United States says.
It remains unclear how many people who were not tested have also made a recovery.
