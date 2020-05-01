Coronavirus: Concern at lack of protective kit

An MP has called for police to have greater powers after a pharmacist was asked by a GP in England to deliver medication to patient in a second home in Gwynedd.

The pharmacist gave out the medication but then called North Wales Police for advice.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts told BBC Radio Wales that police had no powers to act because the person was already in their second home.

But she said that powers to stop people travelling to rural and seaside areas were still not strong enough to stop the local health service being overwhelmed during the pandemic.

Last week revised lockdown regulations were issued, which made it clear people cannot remain away from the place they live.

With the bank holiday weekend approaching Ms Saville-Roberts said she had written to Health Minister Vaughan Gething urging the Welsh Government to give police more powers.

"This is a huge rural area, bare in mind that key workers have to go all the way to Llandudno for testing, people are really anxious about people coming here to self-isolate," she said.