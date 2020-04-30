When Edna Unsworth was discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, she did not leave empty handed.

The 88-year-old, from Rhyl, was handed a self-isolation pack of food, toiletries and activities to help with mental health and daily routines.

She was given it by staff at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire in a bid to help with her rehabilitation, and will be visited at home by health care workers.

But concerns have been raised by occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations that provision across Wales is "patchy" and without help, people's lives would be harmed.

The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people recovering from coronavirus.