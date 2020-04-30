When Edna Unsworth was discharged from hospital after\nrecovering from coronavirus, she did not leave empty handed. The 88-year-old,\nfrom Rhyl, was handed a self-isolation pack of food, toiletries and activities\nto help with mental health and daily routines. She was given it by staff at\nGlan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire in a bid to help with her rehabilitation,\nand will be visited at home by health care workers. But concerns have been\nraised by occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations that provision\nacross Wales is "patchy" and without help, people's lives would be\nharmed. The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people\nrecovering from coronavirus.
At-home recovery pack for 88-year-old Covid-19 survivor
'Massive' challenge of coronavirus rehab care
Providing ongoing support to patients recovering from Covid-19 will be a "massive" challenge for the NHS, say specialists.
Occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations told BBC Wales a national strategy for rehab will be required.
They claim provision is "patchy" and without help people's lives will be affected.
The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people recovering from coronavirus.
