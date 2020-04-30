A deserted Friars Walk in Newport
Live

Coronavirus in Wales: Supporting people's recovery a 'massive challenge'

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Nicola Bryan and Ben Frampton

All times stated are UK

  1. At-home recovery pack for 88-year-old Covid-19 survivor

    When Edna Unsworth was discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, she did not leave empty handed.

    The 88-year-old, from Rhyl, was handed a self-isolation pack of food, toiletries and activities to help with mental health and daily routines.

    She was given it by staff at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire in a bid to help with her rehabilitation, and will be visited at home by health care workers.

    But concerns have been raised by occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations that provision across Wales is "patchy" and without help, people's lives would be harmed.

    The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people recovering from coronavirus.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: At home support pack for Rhyl survivor, aged 88

  2. 'Massive' challenge of coronavirus rehab care

    Providing ongoing support to patients recovering from Covid-19 will be a "massive" challenge for the NHS, say specialists.

    Occupational therapy and physiotherapy organisations told BBC Wales a national strategy for rehab will be required.

    They claim provision is "patchy" and without help people's lives will be affected.

    The Welsh Government said it had announced an extra £10m to help people recovering from coronavirus.

    Patient at appointment
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. Good morning

    Thanks for joining us to keep up to date with the latest coronavirus developments in Wales on Thursday.

    Here’s a reminder of what happened on Wednesday:

Back to top