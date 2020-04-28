Coronavirus in Wales: Concern at alcohol habits under lockdown

Wales' education minister says schools will reopen in a "phased" return with five principals used to determine the approach to allowing more pupils to go back to the classroom:
The safety and mental, emotional and physical well-being of students and staff
Continuing contribution to the national effort and strategy to fight the spread of Covid-19
Having the confidence of parents, staff and students - based on evidence and information - so that they can plan ahead
Ability to prioritise learners at key points, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds
Having guidance in place to support measures such as distancing, managing attendance and wider protective actions.
When will schools reopen?
Education Minister Kirsty Williams will appear before a Welsh Assembly committee setting out plans on how schools might reopen once restrictions are eased later today.
But she is not expected to set a timetable for when pupils will be able to head back to the classroom.
Ahead of the meeting, she said there would be
"a phased approach in allowing more pupils to return to school".
And
there would be five
principals to determine the approach to allowing more pupils to go back to
the classroom which include ensuring safety and mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of students and staff.
Quote Message: Schools will not immediately return to operating at full capacity from Education Minister Kirsty Williams
Schools will not immediately return to operating at full capacity
'I returned my suits and spent £100 on loungewear’
Demand for casual clothing is soaring during the lockdown, but is the UK at risk of dressing down too much?
Since the lockdown a month ago, online demand for loungewear - defined as a hybrid between pyjamas and tracksuits - has soared 322% in the UK, according to LoveTheSales.com, a shopping website that aggregates sale items from 850 retailers.
A few weeks ago, London-based lawyer Samantha Hewitt decided to refresh her office wardrobe, going online to buy new suits and dresses.
Then the coronavirus lockdown hit and suddenly much of Britain was forced to become a nation of home workers.
Ms Hewitt immediately sent her sober corporate gear back, and spent £100 on comfy loungewear instead.
"I've found myself saying to my housemates if I'm going for a walk, 'oh it doesn't matter, does it? It's lockdown'," she said.
One big weekly shop back in fashion, says Tesco boss
What do pupils think of schools' shutdown?
One big weekly shop back in fashion, says Tesco boss
People have reverted back to shopping the way they did a decade ago by making one big weekly trip to the supermarket, according to the boss of Tesco.
Chief executive Dave Lewis said Covid-19 social distancing measures mean consumers are shopping less frequently.
He said that the number of transactions in April nearly halved, but the size of the average basket had doubled.
Mr Lewis added Tesco has now broken through the one million online delivery slots a week for the first time.
Cardiff medical students on the NHS front line
When Faris Hussain returned to Wales from Egypt, he had no idea that within a few weeks he would be on the front line of the fight against a pandemic.
The 24-year-old had just finished a placement abroad when the coronavirus lockdown began in March.
Now the final-year medical student is working on wards treating people with Covid-19 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
"I was always very keen to do my part," he said.
In March, the Welsh Government announced that final-year medical students, nurses and midwives would be given paid roles in the Welsh NHS during the outbreak.
Faris, from Caldicot, Monmouthshire, is one of 240 Cardiff University students who have opted to do placements in Welsh hospitals.
He would have been using the time before graduation to shadow a junior doctor, but instead he was asked if he could start work at Wales' largest hospital for a five week placement.
UK to hold minute's silence for key workers who died
A minute's silence will be held across the UK later to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, will join the tribute, which starts at 11:00 BST.
More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.
'Phased' school reopening when lockdown lifts
Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales family and education correspondent
Not all pupils will return to school at once when coronavirus restrictions are eased, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has said.
Schools have been closed for five weeks, apart from for key workers' children and vulnerable pupils.
On Tuesday, Ms Williams will appear before an assembly committee setting out plans on how schools might reopen once restrictions are eased.
But she said she did not expect schools to "suddenly open" for all pupils.
Alcohol fears amid lockdown boredom
People could develop long-term heavy drinking habits as a result of self-isolating at home, a charity fears.
Over a quarter of adults in Wales who drink have increased their consumption since the coronavirus restrictions were brought in, according to research by Alcohol Change UK.
Sales of alcohol jumped 31% in March, ahead of overall supermarket sales.
The charity urged people to think about how much they were drinking during the lockdown.
