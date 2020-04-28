Coronavirus in Wales: Concern at alcohol habits under lockdown

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Education Minister Kirsty Williams will appear before a Welsh Assembly committee setting out plans on how schools might reopen once restrictions are eased later today.

But she is not expected to set a timetable for when pupils will be able to head back to the classroom.

Ahead of the meeting, she said there would be "a phased approach in allowing more pupils to return to school".

And there would be five principals to determine the approach to allowing more pupils to go back to the classroom which include ensuring safety and mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of students and staff.