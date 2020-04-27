A law firm says Welsh businesses affected by coronavirus could be able to legally challenge insurance companies that have rejected claims.

Capital Law is dealing with dozens of new cases where it says claims have been refused by insurers who are "trying it on in the first instance".

The Association of British Insurers says individual cases are looked at on merit, but most policies will not cover pandemics.

It argues that forcing insurance companies to cover risks not included in contracts would bankrupt them.

Pub and restaurant owner Cerys Furlong says she has already lost thousands of pounds because of the lockdown.

"We've got specific clauses in some of our policies which should cover us for outbreaks of infectious diseases and government closedowns but despite that we've been told we're not covered so far which is extremely disappointing and unhelpful," she said.