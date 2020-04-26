Coronavirus: Threat to care home industry in Wales

Wales could lose half of its care homes within a year unless urgent action is taken, a leading industry figure has said.

Care Forum Wales chair Mario Kreft said many are already taking out loans and considering imminent closure because of rising costs and reduced revenues.

He said the situation would be exacerbated with coronavirus putting the already fragile sector in jeopardy.

There are 643 care homes for over-65s in Wales.

"We have members who are increasing their staffing costs. They're increasing other costs like buying their own PPE," Mr Kreft said.

"And of course we're seeing falling occupancy as people pass and as other homes choose not to admit people, because they're terrified that it's going to introduce the virus into those homes and obviously affect the residents they have."