Coronavirus: Threat to care home industry in Wales

Coronavirus 'could close half of Wales' care homes'
Wales could lose half of its care homes within a year unless urgent action is taken, a leading industry figure has said.
Care Forum Wales chair Mario Kreft said many are already taking out loans and considering imminent closure because of rising costs and reduced revenues.
He said the situation would be exacerbated with coronavirus putting the already fragile sector in jeopardy.
There are 643 care homes for over-65s in Wales.
"We have members who are increasing their staffing costs. They're increasing other costs like buying their own PPE," Mr Kreft said.
"And of course we're seeing falling occupancy as people pass and as other homes choose not to admit people, because they're terrified that it's going to introduce the virus into those homes and obviously affect the residents they have."
Sunday Supplement on BBC Radio Wales
BBC Radio Wales
Sunday Supplement is on air at 08:00 BST with Vaughan Roderick's guests including council leaders Llinos Medi Huws from Anglesey and Andrew Morgan from Rhondda Cynon Taf to discuss the role of local authorities during the pandemic.
Click on Vaughan's photo at the top of this page to listen live online.
Good morning
We'll be bringing you updates on Wales' continued fight against coronavirus as the boss of a care home association says the pandemic could wipe out many of the nation's 640 homes for over 65s.